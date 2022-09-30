Read full article on original website
Law Firm Partner Apologizes After Pic Of Him In Blackface Surfaces
A picture of Kevin Horn, a family law partner in the UK firm Warner Goodman, wearing a Mr. T costume has surfaced. And, since Above the Law is writing about it, you’re correct to assume the outfit included blackface. When will people learn it’s never okay to use skin...
Where Wall Street Goes, Biglaw Will Follow — Including Back To The Office
The big banks want their people back in the office, and that means that the law firms that service them want their lawyers back, too. Say it’s for mentorship, say it’ll benefit firm culture, say whatever you want, but what it boils down to is the fact that client cash rules everything around Biglaw firms — especially if those firms are based in New York City.
Elon Musk Willing To Pay Full Price For Twitter Again After Someone Must Have Explained Delaware Law To Him
Elon Musk just announced that he seems willing to purchase Twitter again at the original price of $54.20/share. Unless he’s addicted to living dangerously — which is a possibility! — let’s assume this is a serious offer and not a bid to jerk around the market just to stall his deposition and looming trial. Because… that tactic would not end well for him.
Social Impact Law: Your True Calling?
Many lawyers go to law school to help people. They want to use their knowledge and skills to make a difference in the world. While there are many different ways to do that, becoming a social impact lawyer is one of the most direct and impactful. Social impact lawyers use...
Millennial Bosses, What's Something Your Older Managers Did To You That You've Sworn Never To Repeat?
Micromanaging? I don't know her.
Biglaw Is Learning Exchange Rates Are A Bitch
Some firms (Gibson Dunn, McDermott Will & Emery) establish their U.K. pay scale in pounds, without being linked to the dollar and the Cravath pay scale which dominates the U.S. offices. But there are other international firms that link their U.K. salaries to the U.S. Cravath scale, and deal with conversion rates.
Human Touch: How CRM Softwares Offer Law Firms The Best Of Both Worlds
Law firms tend to err on the side of high-touch intake pipelines. Of course, that takes a hell of a lot of effort. And money. Oftentimes, it’s easier to manage rote tasks and follow-ups using technology. But it’s OK to mix in manual processes, too — every now and then, for effect.
What Legal Protection Should YouTube's Algorithm Receive?
Today, the Supreme Court decided to hear Gonzalez v. Google, to determine if YouTube’s recommendation algorithm should receive the protection of what section of the Communications Decency Act?. Show clients how to approach employee tax mobility, equity compensation, and related issues when managing a global workforce. Hint: YouTube’s parent...
Kim Kardashian Receives Kind Words, $1.26M In Fines For Illegal Crypto Promo From SEC Chair Gary Gensler
This was really to protect the investing public – when somebody is touting that stock and whether that’s a celebrity or an influencer or the like, and that’s at the core of what this is about. I want to acknowledge Miss Kardashian cooperating and ongoing cooperation. We...
The Case For Paying Stipends To Immigration Lawyers Doing Pro Bono Work
Pro bono work is one of the core elements of lawyering. The American Bar Association states, “Every lawyer has a professional responsibility to provide legal services to those unable to pay. A lawyer should aspire to render at least (50) hours of pro bono publico legal services per year.” Throughout my career, pro bono work has been a guiding star in building a life of service as an immigration lawyer.
Ketanji Brown Jackson Did Not Come To Play -- See Also
Show clients how to approach employee tax mobility, equity compensation, and related issues when managing a global workforce. Kirkland Keeps On Making Huge Classes Of Partners: Income partners, that is. Because so much of legal work begins and ends with documents, the best way to immediately benefit from workflow automation...
