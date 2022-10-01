Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Bobby Joe Saulsbury
A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate the Life of Bobby Joe Saulsbury will be 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home, Jasper, Texas, with Graveside services following at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. Bobby Joe Saulsbury passed away at home...
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller in Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour Stop
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on Oct. 3 to discuss the importance of maintaining and investing in Texas’ water management infrastructure as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new...
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
kjas.com
Noresa Rose Vannoy
A Celebration of Noresa Rose Vannoy’s life, age 85, of Brookeland, Texas, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home, Jasper, Texas. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at South Park Cemetery, Pearland, Texas. Noresa passed away on...
KLTV
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
The VFW Carnival in Lufkin is Underway, Here Are All The Details
The months of September and October in the Pineywoods are the times for flashing lights and funnel cakes. The trifecta of carnivals makes its way into East Texas with the Texas State Forest Festival, the VFW Fall Carnival, and the Pineywoods Fair. The Forest Fest wrapped up a couple of...
East Texas News
MacGinnis pleads guilty to 1988 murder
PORT ARTHUR – Last Tuesday, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pleaded guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. MacGinnis, a Warren man, was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying. That sentence will run concurrent with a previous 99-year sentence handed down on unrelated drugs and weapons charges in Tyler County.
kjas.com
Rhonda Elaine Pina
Rhonda Elaine Pina, 54 of Kirbyville passed away Tuesday September 27, 2022 at Christus St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Trout Creek Baptist Church with cremation to follow. Born July 24, 1968 to Pete Perez and Annie (Posey) in Dallas,...
kjas.com
Pursuit began in Calcasieu Parish, ended in Newton County, suspect escaped on foot
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says that an early Saturday morning vehicle pursuit which began in Calcasieu Parish ended in Newton County with the suspect ditching their vehicle and escaping on foot. According to Burby, it all began shortly before 3:00 when Calcasieu Parish deputies tried to stop a vehicle...
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
kjas.com
Harold Scott
Harold Scott, age 72, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on September 26, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Moore Chapel CME Church, 991 S Bowie St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at Noon prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in the Oak Hill Community, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man injured child by 'intentionally' putting her in tub of 143-degree water
LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after reportedly seriously injuring a child in scalding water. According to the Angelina County District Attorney's Office, on Sept. 26, around 1:40 p.m., Lufkin police were called to an area hospital regarding a juvenile burn victim. When authorities arrived,...
kjas.com
Butterflies, Dachsunds, barbecue and more at Sandy Creek Park
There weather could not have been better but turn out was a little light at the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest and Butterly Festival held on Saturday at Sandy Creek Park. In addition to a butterfly release and Dachshund races there were arts crafts, live...
kjas.com
Ida Mae Bennett Carter
Ida Mae Bennett Carter, age 67, native and resident of Newton, Texas, transitioned on September 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Graveside Services will be Saturday,...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of September 26, 2022 thru September 30, 2022 By. The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
Officials: Child’s skin was ‘badly burned’ after being put in hot water, Lufkin man arrested
NOTE: This article might be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested after being accused of burning a child in a bathtub, said the Angelina County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1. Miguel Gonzalez was charged with injury to a child for the incident that […]
