Life of Adam Merriman celebrated in Vail
The legendary life of Adam Merriman was celebrated at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Saturday, with hundreds in attendance. Merriman, 50, was a snowboarding pioneer in Colorado, but is better remembered in his later years as a devoted husband and father to his wife Jamie and 11-year-old son, Aaron. He died following an electric skateboard accident Sept. 13.
Valley Life for All: Celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act
Editor’s note: the Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, publishes a monthly series about fostering inclusion. Jimena De La Cruz was being wheeled around by her parents, Andrea Ramos and Mario De La Cruz. The sights and sounds were exciting; Glenwood Springs had its first annual Americans with Disabilities Act celebration at Two Rivers Park this July. It was also disability pride month.
Habitat for Humanity: Housing help with partners
A home is transformational and builds the fabric of our community. Last week, I listened to a new Habitat homeowner share how building a home has changed his –– and his family’s –– life. It solidified in my mind that now more than ever we need to create and preserve all housing opportunities for our workforce.
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon
Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Town Council votes to condemn West Vail land
The Vail Town Council voted 5-2 in favor of rezoning a 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail owned by Vail Resorts, with Council members Kim Langmaid and Jen Mason dissenting. The approval split the parcel in two sections, the Vail Daily reported, with one 17.9-acre section zone as natural area preservation and one 5.4-acre parcel zoned as housing.
School Views: We’re committed to finding staffing solutions
Eagle County School District’s ongoing pursuit to be fully staffed continues to face challenges not unique to education or Eagle County. The impacts of labor shortages can be seen on the mountain and around our valley across every industry. Whether waiting in long lines at the post office, opting...
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Romer: Rise above politics to address community issues
It is human nature to retreat to our corners and prepare to attack our opponents to make our case. As the saying goes, “defense wins championships.”. Apologies for the sports analogies, but it seems appropriate as we enter the final stages toward the November election and the negative campaigns and independent expenditure committees hit full force with mailers, videos, print ads, radio and other media spotlighting the demons on the other side of the aisle.
Savannah Wolfson in her own words: House District 26 candidate says she’ll fight for Western Slope families
This fall’s election for State House District features a pair of newcomers to state politics, Republican Savannah Wolfson and Democrat Meghan Lukens. The Vail Daily recently asked both candidates to answer five questions in their own words. Name: Savannah Wolfson. Party: Republican. Place of residence: South Routt County. Current...
Letter: Why we’re voting for regional transportation authority
We are voting “yes” to the regional transportation authority on the ballot in November. Getting around Eagle County is more challenging, and when added to the housing crisis and the cost of gas and parking, it is time to improve our regional transportation system to meet the current and future needs of our workforce and community.
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Avon passes universal recycling ordinance
The Avon Town Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will require universal recycling for all residents, commercial entities and visitors in Avon starting on Nov. 1, 2023. The ordinance requires all residential and commercial properties to register for recycling services with their waste hauler and separate recyclable materials from...
Letter: DA did the right thing on Jensen case
A letter to The Aspen Daily News erroneously claims that law enforcement officials are uncaring by charging a Basalt chiropractor, Dave Jensen, with complicity in sexual assaults. The letter asks a question that everyone can agree with: “What happened to the golden rule of innocent until proven guilty?”. But...
How Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is building a new model for addressing mental health
Since its inception, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has sought to do things differently when it comes to addressing the Eagle County community’s mental and behavioral health needs. From becoming the state’s first new community mental health center in nearly three decades to bringing together community organizations and resources as...
Obituary: Gail Eileen Allen
Gail Eileen Allen was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, teacher, business woman and friend during her incredible 77 years of life. She passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at home in Hudson, Colorado. Heaven instantly became more awesome as Gail entered. We...
Our View: Create the Camp Hale monument, but don’t add it to ’30 by 30′ goal
Thirty years ago, a beautiful area of the White River National Forest in Eagle County was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a national historic site. Forty years prior to the dedication, construction was underway on a massive military mountain training camp there, with wetlands...
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
