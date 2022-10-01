ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Life of Adam Merriman celebrated in Vail

The legendary life of Adam Merriman was celebrated at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Saturday, with hundreds in attendance. Merriman, 50, was a snowboarding pioneer in Colorado, but is better remembered in his later years as a devoted husband and father to his wife Jamie and 11-year-old son, Aaron. He died following an electric skateboard accident Sept. 13.
VAIL, CO
Valley Life for All: Celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act

Editor’s note: the Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, publishes a monthly series about fostering inclusion. Jimena De La Cruz was being wheeled around by her parents, Andrea Ramos and Mario De La Cruz. The sights and sounds were exciting; Glenwood Springs had its first annual Americans with Disabilities Act celebration at Two Rivers Park this July. It was also disability pride month.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Habitat for Humanity: Housing help with partners

A home is transformational and builds the fabric of our community. Last week, I listened to a new Habitat homeowner share how building a home has changed his –– and his family’s –– life. It solidified in my mind that now more than ever we need to create and preserve all housing opportunities for our workforce.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon

Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
AVON, CO
Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance

Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
VAIL, CO
Romer: Rise above politics to address community issues

It is human nature to retreat to our corners and prepare to attack our opponents to make our case. As the saying goes, “defense wins championships.”. Apologies for the sports analogies, but it seems appropriate as we enter the final stages toward the November election and the negative campaigns and independent expenditure committees hit full force with mailers, videos, print ads, radio and other media spotlighting the demons on the other side of the aisle.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Letter: Why we’re voting for regional transportation authority

We are voting “yes” to the regional transportation authority on the ballot in November. Getting around Eagle County is more challenging, and when added to the housing crisis and the cost of gas and parking, it is time to improve our regional transportation system to meet the current and future needs of our workforce and community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado

Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Avon passes universal recycling ordinance

The Avon Town Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will require universal recycling for all residents, commercial entities and visitors in Avon starting on Nov. 1, 2023. The ordinance requires all residential and commercial properties to register for recycling services with their waste hauler and separate recyclable materials from...
AVON, CO
Letter: DA did the right thing on Jensen case

A letter to The Aspen Daily News erroneously claims that law enforcement officials are uncaring by charging a Basalt chiropractor, Dave Jensen, with complicity in sexual assaults. The letter asks a question that everyone can agree with: “What happened to the golden rule of innocent until proven guilty?”. But...
BASALT, CO
Obituary: Gail Eileen Allen

Gail Eileen Allen was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, teacher, business woman and friend during her incredible 77 years of life. She passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at home in Hudson, Colorado. Heaven instantly became more awesome as Gail entered. We...
HUDSON, CO
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management

When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
VAIL, CO
