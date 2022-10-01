Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity: Housing help with partners
A home is transformational and builds the fabric of our community. Last week, I listened to a new Habitat homeowner share how building a home has changed his –– and his family’s –– life. It solidified in my mind that now more than ever we need to create and preserve all housing opportunities for our workforce.
Letter: Time for a public vote on East Vail
After watching the Vail Town Council vote in favor of the $12 million dollar settlement offer for the East Vail parcel, I was struck by the lack of transparency now provided by our own council and the dismissal of other opinions regarding the issue. Mark Gordon’s suggestion of a public vote makes a lot of sense. This is a large amount of money that has taken years to establish ($1.2 billion dollars in Vail real estate sales transactions) and with no guarantee that Vail Resorts will invest those funds in future employee housing.
Letter: You have to start somewhere
I don’t agree with Buzz Schleper’s assessment of the plastic bag ban hypocrisy. With that logic, we’d still have asbestos in our insulation, lead in our pipes, paint and gasoline, DDT in our weed killers. You have to start somewhere with things that are hazardous to our...
Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
Avon passes universal recycling ordinance
The Avon Town Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will require universal recycling for all residents, commercial entities and visitors in Avon starting on Nov. 1, 2023. The ordinance requires all residential and commercial properties to register for recycling services with their waste hauler and separate recyclable materials from...
Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of East Vail site
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Vail Town Council approved the first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to fund its $12 million offer to Vail Resorts to purchase the 23.3-acre East Vail site. As approved, the budget supplemental would reallocate real estate transfer tax funds for the offer on the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision commonly referred to as the Booth Heights site.
Letter: In support of Matt Solomon
I’m a small business owner in Eagle County; I have known Matt Solomon for 14 years. I have seen Matt in social, professional and confrontational situations. His skillful handling of these situations has earned my respect and trust. That’s why I am disheartened by the recent, baseless allegations against Matt. Matt has always been a gentleman and someone I have always felt safe around and trusted.
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Town Council votes to condemn West Vail land
The Vail Town Council voted 5-2 in favor of rezoning a 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail owned by Vail Resorts, with Council members Kim Langmaid and Jen Mason dissenting. The approval split the parcel in two sections, the Vail Daily reported, with one 17.9-acre section zone as natural area preservation and one 5.4-acre parcel zoned as housing.
Romer: Rise above politics to address community issues
It is human nature to retreat to our corners and prepare to attack our opponents to make our case. As the saying goes, “defense wins championships.”. Apologies for the sports analogies, but it seems appropriate as we enter the final stages toward the November election and the negative campaigns and independent expenditure committees hit full force with mailers, videos, print ads, radio and other media spotlighting the demons on the other side of the aisle.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. CPW officers received a call during the town-hall...
Vail Mountain School traffic, parking lot improvements ‘bear fruit’
Earlier this year, concerns over growing enrollment and subsequent traffic backup at Vail Mountain School prompted the school and town of Vail to revisit a 22-year-old conditional use permit and plan for solutions to ease traffic congestion at the school’s pick-up and drop-off times. And, nearly a month into...
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon
Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
Meadow Mountain trailhead parking to close Oct. 4 and 5
The White River National Forest will close the Meadow Mountain Trailhead parking lot in Minturn Oct 4-5 for maintenance. The parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 until 6 p.m. Oct. 5 while crews replace the old fencing with boulders. “Please find alternative parking during this time...
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
How Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is building a new model for addressing mental health
Since its inception, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health has sought to do things differently when it comes to addressing the Eagle County community’s mental and behavioral health needs. From becoming the state’s first new community mental health center in nearly three decades to bringing together community organizations and resources as...
Climate Action Collaborative: The Inflation Reduction Act will help us reduce emissions
If you’re like me, you’ve probably heard of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed into law back in August. The Inflation Reduction Act has been called “The most significant legislation in U.S. history to tackle the climate crisis.” But what does that really mean? What is the Inflation Reduction Act going to do for you and your family? And how is it going to tackle the climate crisis?
Valley Life for All: Celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act
Editor’s note: the Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, publishes a monthly series about fostering inclusion. Jimena De La Cruz was being wheeled around by her parents, Andrea Ramos and Mario De La Cruz. The sights and sounds were exciting; Glenwood Springs had its first annual Americans with Disabilities Act celebration at Two Rivers Park this July. It was also disability pride month.
