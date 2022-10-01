ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
MARQUETTE, MI
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
Big Red Barn hosts Pumpkin Fest

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Niagara is welcoming October with pumpkins. The Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin is hosting Pumpkin Fest every weekend this October. The festival features food, tractor rides, a corn maze, and, of course, pumpkins. This year, the Big Red Barn unveiled a new ride – the Super Truck.
NIAGARA, WI
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS. Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.
NEGAUNEE, MI
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
MARQUETTE, MI
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County gluten-free bakery is getting ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration in Iron Mountain. Staff are balancing preparation for the festival and a busy wedding season. Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts has been in downtown Iron Mountain for nearly two years. What makes...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 109th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, a Democrat from Marquette, and Melody Wagner, a Republican from K.I. Sawyer, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.
MARQUETTE, MI
Gwinn man packs to help family affected by hurricane

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn family is preparing to go help relatives in Florida. Andy Filizetti from Gwinn has a son and daughter in Englewood, Florida. It’s also where he has ties growing up. He says the community has been destroyed. So, he’s packing food, water and other...
GWINN, MI
Gwinn School Pride club gets greenlight to be in homecoming parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Homecoming Parade took place on Monday, Sept. 30 before the high school’s Friday night football game. The school’s LGBTQ+ Pride Club was given permission to take part in the parade. This comes after the Gwinn School District was given permission to take...
GWINN, MI
Michigan State House representative tours Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday. 35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court. During the meet...
MARQUETTE, MI
Native American Student Association holds gathering to honor Orange Shirt Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Orange Shirt Day in Canada, and an NMU student group took part. Orange Shirt Day is a holiday that raises awareness for those affected by Indian Boarding/Residential School Systems. The NMU Native American Student Association organized a gathering in honor of the holiday. The group gathered at the NMU fire site near Whitman Hall to pray, share stories and reflect on how the Indian Boarding School System affected indigenous communities and individuals.
MARQUETTE, MI
US-41 reopens in Marquette after truck fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
MARQUETTE, MI

