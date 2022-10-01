Read full article on original website
WLUC
New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
WLUC
The Art Drop Shop to host a drink and draw event this Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can drop into the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall for a ‘drink and draw’ event this Wednesday. The Art Drop Shop & Studio welcomes anyone aged 21+ for a free night of art creation and socialization from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.
WLUC
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale continues through Tuesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big sale in Marquette for all your quilting needs. It’s the Everything Quilting a Sewing Sale and it’s at the Women’s Federation Club House. Proceeds benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association. Everything from sewing machines to fat...
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
WLUC
Big Red Barn hosts Pumpkin Fest
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Niagara is welcoming October with pumpkins. The Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin is hosting Pumpkin Fest every weekend this October. The festival features food, tractor rides, a corn maze, and, of course, pumpkins. This year, the Big Red Barn unveiled a new ride – the Super Truck.
WLUC
Bark River family brings smiles to community, one pumpkin at a time
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a family farm is now something the whole community can enjoy. “We picked out a really big pumpkin - the hugest one here. We come every year. This is our third time here though this year,” said Jennifer Rouse, who visited the farm.
WLUC
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe held the second annual Fall Phantasm Saturday at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event follows Marquette Fringe’s mission to provide a platform for the community to create and share art. This year the theme was the “Festival of Myth and Fire” and it...
WLUC
NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour. Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions. Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual...
WLUC
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
WLUC
Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS. Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.
WLUC
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
WLUC
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County gluten-free bakery is getting ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration in Iron Mountain. Staff are balancing preparation for the festival and a busy wedding season. Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts has been in downtown Iron Mountain for nearly two years. What makes...
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 109th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, a Democrat from Marquette, and Melody Wagner, a Republican from K.I. Sawyer, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.
WLUC
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
WLUC
‘It feels great’: Superior Health Foundation raises money for childhood cancer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) hosted its 11th annual gala Saturday evening at the Northern Center. The event is brought together with all sorts of sponsors to raise funds for many causes. This year the SHF partnered with the District 10 Lions and will donate $15,000.
WLUC
Gwinn man packs to help family affected by hurricane
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn family is preparing to go help relatives in Florida. Andy Filizetti from Gwinn has a son and daughter in Englewood, Florida. It’s also where he has ties growing up. He says the community has been destroyed. So, he’s packing food, water and other...
WLUC
Gwinn School Pride club gets greenlight to be in homecoming parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Homecoming Parade took place on Monday, Sept. 30 before the high school’s Friday night football game. The school’s LGBTQ+ Pride Club was given permission to take part in the parade. This comes after the Gwinn School District was given permission to take...
WLUC
Michigan State House representative tours Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday. 35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court. During the meet...
WLUC
Native American Student Association holds gathering to honor Orange Shirt Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Orange Shirt Day in Canada, and an NMU student group took part. Orange Shirt Day is a holiday that raises awareness for those affected by Indian Boarding/Residential School Systems. The NMU Native American Student Association organized a gathering in honor of the holiday. The group gathered at the NMU fire site near Whitman Hall to pray, share stories and reflect on how the Indian Boarding School System affected indigenous communities and individuals.
WLUC
US-41 reopens in Marquette after truck fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
