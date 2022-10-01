Read full article on original website
Man arrested on 13 counts of property crime charges
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday, Sept. 28 on 13 counts related to property crimes that happened in September. According to deputies, 36-year-old Clinton Trey Whitworth was already out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor, which he removed, for property crimes that were committed in 2021.
Man accused of stealing from employer wanted in Anderson Co., deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing from his employer. John. F. Silvent is wanted for stealing multiple construction items from his employer in the Waterford Drive area, according to deputies. The items are valued upwards of $2,000.
Piedmont man receives 25-year prison sentence for deadly 2019 shooting
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in 2019, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office. According to the solicitor, the shooting happened on January 28, 2019 at a house on Thomas Road. The solicitor says 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk died in the house after he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a passing car that Bright and three co-defendants were riding in.
Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight. Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Deputies described Allen as 5...
Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night. Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m. The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union...
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
Upstate police chief sworn in as president of SC Police Chiefs Association
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that Police Chief Jim Stewart was sworn in as the new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association on Saturday. The department congratulated Stewart with a Facebook post showing photos from the ceremony. Stewart is the first person from...
Greenville police trying to find missing man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 13. Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, is known to frequent the Anderson area, but his last known address is on Athlone Drive in Greenville. Swartzel is 5 feet, 8...
Upstate law firm sponsors mobile mammograms in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual Tigers for Tatas campaign is underway in Anderson this Monday morning. As breast cancer awareness month begins, advocation for detection and treatment takes center focus. Trammel & Mills Law Firm, LLC has partner with the campaign to help women get screened. The AnMed...
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from dementia in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and was last seen in Honea Path. According to deputies, 77-year-old Jorge Gonzalez was last seen around Whiteflag Drive. Gonzalez is believed to be in a 2017 Nissan Frontier...
Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says
LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University says an investigation is underway after photos – allegedly of a professor – have surfaced from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 2017 rally, organized by white supremacists in response to the city’s plan to remove a Confederate...
Upstate restaurants collecting funds for Hurricane Ian victims
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local Firehouse Subs restaurants are raising money to help Hurricane victims across the southeast. The restaurant said all funds collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-85S causing delays near mile marker 51
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays on I-85S near mile marker 51. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 8:26 p.m. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Asheville ministry helps hurricane victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hearts with Hands is deploying several trucks filled with relief supplies for those who fell victim to Hurricane Ian. The ministry said their “boxes of hope” are packed with non-perishable food items that can last someone up to 24 hours. Volunteers will also pass out hygiene kits for men, women, and children.
Mindful Monday: Hope fatigue
It's the start of breast cancer awareness month and one local Anderson event is helping bring awareness to the cause. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Shuckin' Shack Fresh & Raw Tour Singer/Songwriters Garrett Warren and CJ Solar. Young meteorologist gives weather report. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
