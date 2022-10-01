Read full article on original website
Related
Ed Sheeran Announces First North American Tour Dates In Five Years
Ed Sheeran is returning to the U.S. for a slew of North American tour dates, marking his first shows in the country in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter announced the dates on Monday, October 3rd, as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” also known as the "Mathematics" Tour, which recently wrapped up its UK/European leg.
TMZ.com
Ringo Starr Falls Ill and Cancels Concert
Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band did not hit the stage Saturday night, because the famed drummer has fallen ill. The plug was pulled at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan after the 82-year-old former Beatle realized he could not perform. Whatever he has, it affected his voice, so just a few hours before the scheduled show ... it was canceled.
Kerrang
"It won't be long": Paramore are teasing a UK tour
Fresh off the big reveal of their comeback single This Is Why and new album announcement, vocalist Hayley Williams was chatting to BBC Radio 1 about plans to return to the UK. And in a comment that has sent British Paramore fans into a frenzy, she replied, "Oh, it won’t be long..."
Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Has 2nd Heart Surgery, Shares Recovery Update
Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently underwent additional heart surgery to repair part of an aortic graft that doctors used to help save his life last year. At the 2021 Louder Than Life Festival, the 42-year-old rocker experienced an aortic rupture onstage during Judas Priest's performance. It required an initial emergency heart surgery.
RELATED PEOPLE
Exclusive Premiere: “Tumblin” from the California Honeydrops’ New Album ‘Soft Spot’
Today (October 3), American Songwriter is premiering the newest single from the California-born funk band, California Honeydrops. The new track, “Tumblin,” is part of the group’s forthcoming new record, Soft Spot, which itself is set to drop on October 7. But fans can get an early taste of the LP via the exclusive song premiere below.
Ringo Starr Postpones Tour After Catching COVID
Rock musician Ringo Starr is postponing the rest of his North American tour after catching COVID. The ex-Beatle had cancelled a concert at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota over the weekend, though the venue tweeted that it wasn’t due to coronavirus. On Monday, the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg confirmed that it is indeed COVID keeping the icon away from the stage. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the venue said. Starr has toured under the banner Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band over a dozen times since the group’s formation in 1989. His website lists a number of upcoming shows across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Read it at TMZ
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0