Ed Sheeran Announces First North American Tour Dates In Five Years

Ed Sheeran is returning to the U.S. for a slew of North American tour dates, marking his first shows in the country in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter announced the dates on Monday, October 3rd, as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” also known as the "Mathematics" Tour, which recently wrapped up its UK/European leg.
Ringo Starr Falls Ill and Cancels Concert

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band did not hit the stage Saturday night, because the famed drummer has fallen ill. The plug was pulled at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan after the 82-year-old former Beatle realized he could not perform. Whatever he has, it affected his voice, so just a few hours before the scheduled show ... it was canceled.
"It won't be long": Paramore are teasing a UK tour

Fresh off the big reveal of their comeback single This Is Why and new album announcement, vocalist Hayley Williams was chatting to BBC Radio 1 about plans to return to the UK. And in a comment that has sent British Paramore fans into a frenzy, she replied, "Oh, it won’t be long..."
Ringo Starr Postpones Tour After Catching COVID

Rock musician Ringo Starr is postponing the rest of his North American tour after catching COVID. The ex-Beatle had cancelled a concert at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota over the weekend, though the venue tweeted that it wasn’t due to coronavirus. On Monday, the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg confirmed that it is indeed COVID keeping the icon away from the stage. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the venue said. Starr has toured under the banner Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band over a dozen times since the group’s formation in 1989. His website lists a number of upcoming shows across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Read it at TMZ
