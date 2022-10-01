Rock musician Ringo Starr is postponing the rest of his North American tour after catching COVID. The ex-Beatle had cancelled a concert at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota over the weekend, though the venue tweeted that it wasn’t due to coronavirus. On Monday, the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg confirmed that it is indeed COVID keeping the icon away from the stage. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the venue said. Starr has toured under the banner Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band over a dozen times since the group’s formation in 1989. His website lists a number of upcoming shows across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Read it at TMZ

