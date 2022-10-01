ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, FL
Government
County
Putnam County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Scully
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deluge#Mobile#Communities#Office Marine Unit#The Sheriff S Office#Dunns Creek
WCJB

Burglar arrested after car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage

In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspicious package found in IHOP parking lot on Westside

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package found Saturday night in the parking lot of an IHOP in Clay County. In a tweet, deputies said shortly before 10:15 p.m., they were on the scene at an IHOP on Blanding Boulevard in the Tuesday Morning Shopping Plaza.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager whose strange behavior frightened neighbors found incompetent

A Villager whose strange behavior frightened her neighbors has been found incompetent. Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in 2021 when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy