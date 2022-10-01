Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Supply drive begins Monday at Clay County Fairgrounds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are hosting a supply drive to...
News4Jax.com
Help is on the way: Northeast Florida officials role out Monday to extend a helping hand down south
Law enforcement officials from all across Northeast Florida have packed up their things, gathered their crews and headed down south early Monday morning to help out fellow sheriff’s offices impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastating aftermath. Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Sunday that members of...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents still feeling effects of Ian in the form of drinking water issues
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Bunnell in Flagler County on Sunday are still being asked to use essential water only. Rain waters from Ian continue to impact the water treatment plant there. Hurricane Ian turned into a tropical storm once it reached the county and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the effects could have been worse.
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
wuft.org
Alachua County animal shelters weather Hurricane Ian, find ‘silver linings’
As soon as the staff members at North Central Florida Humane Society knew a hurricane could hit Gainesville, they dropped everything to dedicate all their time to emptying their animal shelter, Margot DeConna said. DeConna is the organization’s director of advancement. The staff started calling people who had fostered in...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
WCJB
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
mynews13.com
Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage
In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
WCJB
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state. Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls. This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
News4Jax.com
Suspicious package found in IHOP parking lot on Westside
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package found Saturday night in the parking lot of an IHOP in Clay County. In a tweet, deputies said shortly before 10:15 p.m., they were on the scene at an IHOP on Blanding Boulevard in the Tuesday Morning Shopping Plaza.
villages-news.com
Villager whose strange behavior frightened neighbors found incompetent
A Villager whose strange behavior frightened her neighbors has been found incompetent. Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in 2021 when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.
