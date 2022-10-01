Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD
NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
Guns, drugs seized during ‘shots fired’ call in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston recovered seven firearms while responding to a ‘shots fired’ call this week. Officers were dispatched to English Street just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday where they found one building and two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. “It was learned that suspects may have run into […]
abcnews4.com
Burke High & Simmons-Pickney Middle lockdown active shooter hoax: CPD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department officers responded to Burke High School and Simmons-Pickney Middle School after receiving a call about a possible active shooter. A different location made the call. Both schools went into lockdown as they are on the same campus. Police said the call appeared...
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
wpde.com
Cars vandalized, struck by bullets outside Florence center for vulnerable adults
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two cars outside the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence had been broken into and one of them was struck with a bullet, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept.
WMBF
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
abcnews4.com
After statewide school shooting hoaxes, expert says even fake threats can cause trauma
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Burke High and Simmons-Pinckney Middle schools in downtown Charleston were placed on lockdown because of a hoax active shooter call this morning. ABC News 4 spoke with Charleston County School District leaders and a licensed professional counselor about the impact these calls can have...
Man threatened to knock out officer during disturbance in North Charleston, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man is behind bars after he allegedly made threats to a police officer detaining another man during a traffic stop. Jasheen Jones (30) was arrested for threatening the life of a public official and breach of peace, according to jail records. A police report states that on […]
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
abcnews4.com
Man falls, dies after trying to do handstand on 15th-floor balcony at MB hotel: Coroner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A 34-year-old man is dead after attempting to do a handstand on a balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to a release from Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard said on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. Markell Hope, of Akron, OH, fell from...
Coroner: Mother, son dead following Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in September
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during September. The seizures resulted in 25 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than 200 illegally carried guns […]
abcnews4.com
South Carolina woman charged after video shows child being slapped in the face, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in South Carolina said a 20 year old woman is facing charges after they recently watched a surveillance video that showed her repeatedly slapping a 4 year old child. Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid said Emani Barrett was charged with cruelty to children.
FOX Carolina
SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrests 43, seizes 950+ grams of drugs in September
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began […]
abcnews4.com
Why swatting calls are dangerous and the consequences you could face if you make them
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police responded to a number of swatting calls at several Lowcountry schools Wednesday morning. Charleston Police says these swatting calls are to elicit overresponsive police, fire, and EMS resources. According to police, they are intended to create chaotic situations and can divert law enforcement resources...
