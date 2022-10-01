Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Student United Way enters sixth year of ‘Making an Impact’
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way continues to exemplify compassion, leadership, dedication and maturity in making a difference in their community. The Student United Way completed their fifth year of the program at the end of last school year. With a budget of $10,000, two high school students from each Shelby County school come together each month and dedicate their time and effort for the purpose of increasing their awareness to needs in our community and allocating grants to programs for children ages 0-18. The students received 12 grant applications totaling over $27,000 in requests. They invited applicants in for presentations and submitted their recommendations to the United Way Board for approval.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Familiar face taking over Emerge recovery services
XENIA TOWNSHIP — A long-time pillar in the Miami Valley area recovery community who has helped thousands of men and women over the past two decades is taking the position of director of recovery services at the Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative. Nathan Crago, a longtime TCN staff member...
Sidney Daily News
Early intervention adds music therapy to program
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) Early Intervention program teamed up with Blooming Bridge Music Therapy to expand services offered to Shelby County families. Families enrolled in the Early Intervention program were invited to attend group music therapy sessions alongside their peers and SCBDD therapists.
Sidney Daily News
Miami Valley Veterans Museum fall fundraising events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to mark their calendars with the various events coming this fall at the MVVM. The first “Fall Into Line” event will be a fundraiser at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. until close.
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
Sidney Daily News
Fun at the Minster Oktoberfest
Dot, 6, and Willow, 5, Bergman try their hand at “Soccer Ball.” They are the daughters of Doug and Tiffany Bergman of Minster. The sisters were busy playing “Soccer Ball” during the Minster Oktoberfest. Amy Wurst, Fort Wayne, and Connie Sroufe, Delphos, admire the work of...
Montgomery County and Levitt Pavilion to host pop-up concert in Dayton
Montgomery County is partnering with Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center today 3 p.m. according to their social media page. This event is part of a community pop-up concert program powered by PNC and Kettering Health, Levitt Connect, the post said. To...
Lima News
David Voth: Reflections from 37 years
As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
Urbana Citizen
Vendors galore at Oktoberfest
Final plans for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have sold out the vendor spaces. There are 92 craft vendors registered with 47 of them being new to the event. In addition to the local area, vendors...
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
Tuberculosis found in Allen County
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have announced known cases of tuberculosis in the area. Tuberculosis is known as a bacterial disease that affects a person’s lungs. The cases of TB are currently being treated and in isolation. The Allen County Health Department has informed and tested every person that was in contact with those affected.
Sidney Daily News
Soul’d Out trio comes back to West Central Ohio
BELLEFONTAINE — Soul’d Out will perform a benefit concert for Morgan’s Place Cemetery on Saturday evening, Oct. 29. The event will be held at Winner Harvest Barn on state Route 47 near Bellefontaine and will include a dinner catered by Inn Between. Dinner music will be provided by Bethany Maltinsky of Maltinsky Music Studios, Village Strings and the Lima Symphony. A quilt auction is also on the agenda.
Sidney Daily News
Fall Concert set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers Choir Fall Concert will be on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. The choir will be preforming a variety of music with solos and special selections by Freda Maxson, John Laws and Dave Easton. This event is free and open to the...
wyso.org
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home
Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
UPDATE Power restored to most customers in Springboro
SPRINGBORO — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. Power has been restored to over 7,000 Duke Energy customers after an outage Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 8:45 a.m. and was caused by a lockout on the transmission side of their grid due to wildlife, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.
dayton.com
Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
