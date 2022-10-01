ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

No, I won’t be boycotting The Woman King

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I saw the trailer for The Woman King online a couple of months ago, I wasn’t impressed. Another Hollywood movie with violence, war, and slave-trading at the center? Really?. But it was the...
MOVIES
Page Six

Anthony Bourdain final texts before death revealed: ‘I hate being famous’

Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide, a new book reveals. In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, per an excerpt published by the New York Times. “I am lonely and living in constant...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

The Beatles: Rare images of early Cavern Club gigs found

Rare photos of The Beatles performing in their early days at Liverpool's Cavern Club have been discovered. The images were taken in 1961, a year before their debut single Love Me Do was released. The photos show Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon singing, with George Harrison on guitar and...
MUSIC
BBC

King Charles and Queen Consort greet crowds on visit to Dunfermline

Crowds gathered in Dunfermline to welcome King Charles and the Queen Consort. The couple are visiting Dunfermline to mark the former town's new status as Scotland's eighth city. Well-wishers gathered early in the streets to catch a glimpse of the couple and cheered when they arrived at about 11:15. The...
U.K.

