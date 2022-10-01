ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to watch Nasa’s Dart mission crash into asteroid

It is Nasa’s bold plan to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid in a test of the world’s first planetary defence system.The US space agency has predicted that its Dart spacecraft will crash into the asteroid, Dimorphos, 6.8 million miles from Earth, at around 7.14pm ET on Monday.The mission will show scientists how well the spacecraft can alter an asteroid’s trajectory using kinetic force, simulating how it would attempt to move one out of the Earth’s way to prevent a doomsday collision if that situation should ever arise.Nasa says that the vehicle that it launched into space for the high-profile...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Asteroid that hit Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not alone: MOON was bombarded by space rocks at exactly the same time, lunar glass reveals

Asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. That is the discovery of a new study which also found that major impact events on our planet did not happen in isolation, but rather were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock

'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bakersfield Californian

NICK STROBEL: DART's asteroid collision yields useful data

The DART hit its mark! At 4:14 p.m. Monday, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft successfully collided with the small asteroid Dimorphos that is orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos. It was a test of nudging an asteroid, which is a technique we may need to do in the future with...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Incredible Telescope View Captures DART Asteroid Impact

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at 7:14 p.m. EDT (23:14 UTC), NASA’s DART spacecraft successfully smashed into asteroid Dimorphos, the 160-meter (525-foot) moonlet orbiting around the larger Didymos asteroid. About 38 seconds later, the time it took for the light to arrive at Earth, people all over the world saw the abrupt end of the live stream from the spacecraft, signaling that the impact had happened successfully – DART was obliterated.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy