Woman hiking with her dog gets lost on one of Oregon’s tallest peaks, cops say
A 61-year-old woman was hiking one of Oregon’s tallest mountains with her dog when she got lost, authorities said. The Springfield woman was separated from her hiking partner and became disoriented on Friday, Sept. 30 as she was descending South Sister mountain and got lost, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Young bull moose gets stuck on Connecticut fence. Officials then call for jaws of life
A young bull moose got itself into quite the predicament that it couldn’t get itself out of on Friday, Sept. 30 in Connecticut, according to officials. Shortly before midnight, the Connecticut State Police was informed a moose was caught on an iron fence surrounding a dam on the Barkhamsted Reservoir, Hartford’s primary water source, police said in a news release.
Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
A Virginia woman didn’t believe her brother when he told her they won seven figures on a lottery ticket. “He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day,’” Mary Crider told Virginia Lottery officials. But the Danville siblings,...
