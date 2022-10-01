Bbc World Service

Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
BBC blames 'technical glitches' for PM interview interruption
The BBC has said "technical glitches" were to blame for a temporary blackout during an interview with Prime Minister Liz Truss. The problems occurred during the prime minister's first television interview since facing criticism for a new mini-budget that caused market turmoil. "There was a technical glitch during the programme...
U.K.・
SFGate
BBC Creative Diversity Boss June Sarpong Defends Broadcaster: Women of Color at BBC Need to ‘Stick With It, Because Change Is Happening’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“I joined when the BBC was just coming out the other side of everything that had happened with [breakfast presenter] Naga Munchetty,” Sarpong tells Variety on her last official day at the BBC, capping off three years as head of creative diversity. “Feelings were heightened.”. More from Variety.
‘The bleakest of worlds’: how Molly Russell fell into a vortex of despair on social media
London teenager killed herself in 2017 after the darker side of online life overwhelmed her
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Father makes social media plea
The father of 14-year-old Molly Russell has called for urgent changes to make children safer online after an inquest found social media content contributed "more than minimally" to her death. Coroner Andrew Walker concluded Molly, from Harrow, died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects...
U.K.・
Alex Scott is announced as Children In Need 2022 presenter as she joins Jason Manford to host BBC show
Children In Need has announced its presenters as it prepares for its return on November 18. And on Monday, Alex Scott was been announced as a presenter for this years BBC show, as she returns for her third year. The former footballer, 37, will join comedian Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan...
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sue Barker wishes her A Question of Sport departure was ‘handled better’ by BBC
Sue Barker has said she “regrets” the manner in which her tenure hosting A Question of Sport came to an end in 2021.The former professional tennis player and broadcaster began presenting the show in 1997.In September 2020, it was announced that Ms Barker would be leaving the programme.It was later announced that Paddy McGuinness would be her replacement."I don’t mind being replaced... That happens... I think we regret the way it was handled...I think the BBC could have handled it better," Ms Barker said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Sky Sports presenters caught by sprinklers while discussing Manchester derby with GuardiolaSacheen Littlefeather: Actress who rejected Oscar for Marlon Brando diesSNL parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad
BBC
Andrea Leadsom has 'grave concerns' about Northampton rail freight plans
An MP said she had "grave concerns" that a rail freight interchange could become "yet another lorry park" if changes to plans were approved. Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, was discussing the Northampton Gateway Rail Freight Interchange at junction 15 of the M1. Plans previously stated warehouses on...
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
Glasgow and Liverpool wait to hear which will host Eurovision
Neither will reveal how much they will spend hosting 2023 event – but taking crown seen as boon to either
How Columnist Marina Hyde Became Britain’s Chronicler-In-Chief
The U.K. is in the stifling, sweaty grips of a historic heatwave, but in the library of The Standard in London, a fire is roaring. It’s a slightly bemusing choice, but then, so is the hotel’s book arrangement—take the “Politics” section, which is housed next to “Tragedy.” “It’s not the classic Dewey Decimal system is it,” deadpans Marina Hyde, 48, surveying the room as she settles into a leather armchair in front of “Environmental Sciences” and “Despair.”
TV tonight: Stephen Graham is a reformed neo-Nazi in this explosive drama
Far-right tensions are palpable as the murder of MP Jo Cox brings things to a head. Plus, Ladhood concludes with A-level results day. Here’s what to watch this evening
theevreport.com
Genesis Begins Sales of Electrified GV70 In UK
LONDON, UK – Genesis Motor UK today announces that the Electrified GV70 SUV is now officially on sale and, since its pre-order opening in July, first customer deliveries will take place this month. Electrified GV70 is the third all-electric model to be launched by the South Korean brand this year following the launch of the GV60 and Electrified G80.
CARS・
Vodafone confirms talks with Three UK about merger
Vodafone and the owner of Three UK have confirmed they are in talks about a potential merger that would create Britain’s biggest mobile operator. Amid the wave of consolidation in the British and European telecoms sectors in recent years, Vodafone and CK Hutchison, the parent company of Three UK, have long been considered potential candidates for a tie-up.
BBC
Former Wigan industrial wasteland becomes new nature reserve
A former industrial wasteland, which is now a nationally important site for rare wildlife, has been officially designated as a nature reserve. The habitats at the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh in Greater Manchester support willow tits, bitterns, water voles and great crested newts. The 738-hectare site has become one...
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax u-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's u-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
BBC
Rett Syndrome: Somerset mum's 'survival mode' as girl regressed
Everything about Niamh was normal - she could play and run just like other three-year-old girls. It was only when her mum, Alice Dolan, noticed her daughter was choking on food that alarm bells started to ring. Then Niamh stopped making eye contact with her mum and she started to...
BBC
Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out
More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with large...
Comments / 0