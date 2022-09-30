ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

University of Connecticut

Huskies In Second Place After Round 1 Of Invitational

HAMPDEN, Mass. – Led by an impressive 1-over par 73 by sophomore Trevor Lopez in extremely windy conditions, the UConn men's golf team sits in second place after the first round of the UConn Invitational at GreatHorse. Lopez (Winchester, Mass.) birdied all four of the Par 5 holes at...
University of Connecticut

UConn Battles Past Fresno State

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – UConn sophomore running back Devontae Houston (Roanoke, AL) capped a 100-yard rushing day with the go-ahead touchdown with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Huskies to a 19-14 win over visiting Fresno State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
University of Connecticut

No. 11 FH Shuts Out Providence, 4-0

Providence, R.I. - The No. 11 UConn Huskies field hockey team (7-2) took home a convincing 4-0 win against the Providence Friars on Friday afternoon at Lennon Family Field in Providence, RI. Freshman Juana Garcia led the way for UConn with a pair of goals in the first half of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Mashpee, MA
Hampden, MA
Massachusetts Sports
amherstwire.com

Top five late-night snacks near UMass

It’s Saturday night, you just got back from going out and now, you and your friends are starving. Every place you know is closed and after searching for nearby spots to eat, you’re stumped. Don’t worry! There are still some local spots for late-night snacking. Insomnia Cookies.
AMHERST, MA
University of Connecticut
Seton Hall University
westernmassnews.com

Motorcycle crash on Route 20

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

Truck hits overpass in Chicopee

A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
CHICOPEE, MA
WCVB

Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
GARDNER, MA

