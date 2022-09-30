Read full article on original website
Related
University of Connecticut
Huskies In Second Place After Round 1 Of Invitational
HAMPDEN, Mass. – Led by an impressive 1-over par 73 by sophomore Trevor Lopez in extremely windy conditions, the UConn men's golf team sits in second place after the first round of the UConn Invitational at GreatHorse. Lopez (Winchester, Mass.) birdied all four of the Par 5 holes at...
University of Connecticut
UConn Battles Past Fresno State
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – UConn sophomore running back Devontae Houston (Roanoke, AL) capped a 100-yard rushing day with the go-ahead touchdown with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Huskies to a 19-14 win over visiting Fresno State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday afternoon.
University of Connecticut
No. 11 FH Shuts Out Providence, 4-0
Providence, R.I. - The No. 11 UConn Huskies field hockey team (7-2) took home a convincing 4-0 win against the Providence Friars on Friday afternoon at Lennon Family Field in Providence, RI. Freshman Juana Garcia led the way for UConn with a pair of goals in the first half of...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow boy reflects on past experiences that lead to athletic stardom
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News spoke with Daniel Wheeler, an eighth grader from Longmeadow, who you can find in the endzone or scoring on the basketball court. But, Daniel has had to overcome several obstacles to get where he is today. “It is just a miracle, really....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
Red Mass honoring 6 individuals in Springfield
The St. Thomas More Society of Western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.
Springfield remembers GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan
The GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run & Walk honors the life of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan who gave his life defending his country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $1 million prize won in Shrewsbury
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts went home several hundred-thousand dollars richer Friday. A $1 million prize, an award that comes out to $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The winning ticket was bought at Shrewsbury Gas & Market in Shrewsbury. The $1...
amherstwire.com
Top five late-night snacks near UMass
It’s Saturday night, you just got back from going out and now, you and your friends are starving. Every place you know is closed and after searching for nearby spots to eat, you’re stumped. Don’t worry! There are still some local spots for late-night snacking. Insomnia Cookies.
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
The Big E’s record-breaking 2022 season comes to a close Sunday
The curtain comes down later Sunday night on the well-attended 17 day, 2022 Big E season. But, to most fairgoers there's something quite special about attending on this final day at the fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Motorcycle crash on Route 20
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
For $695,000, a Gothic Victorian by the architects of Harvard’s Memorial Hall
'Loomis House' in Springfield has seven bedrooms. Architects Ware and Van Brunt are best known for designing Harvard University’s Memorial Hall and other notable buildings in and around Boston, but out in Springfield, a stunning example of their residential work stands alone. “Loomis House,” a seven-bed, five-bath, Victorian Gothic-style...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Springfield Public Schools teachers Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos named finalist, semifinalist for Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos are among the best of the best when it comes to teachers in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award this year went to English language arts teacher Danielle Charbonneau at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Kim landed among the top three finalists...
Truck hits overpass in Chicopee
A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
WCVB
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
Comments / 0