Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
NBC Sports Chicago

Kenny Pickett replaced ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett did to Mitch Trubisky what Trubisky once did to Mike Glennon in 2017. Pickett replaced ex-Chicago Bear Trubisky after halftime of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game. Trubisky is serving as the bridge quarterback for Pickett's development, even though he had a real shot to become the team's starter.
Yardbarker

New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back

The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Eberflus thought pass game improved vs. Giants

The Bears passing continued its ugly start to the season against the Giants in Week 4. Justin Fields only completed 50% of his passes for 174 yards and no touchdowns. The offensive line allowed consistent pressure, and Fields was sacked five times and hit nine times. There were drops. Darnell Mooney ended as the only wide receiver to catch a pass. And yet, Matt Eberflus said he thought the passing attack improved on Sunday.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Giants, Saquan Barkley

Commanders QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to do his part to cut back on his sack totals and eludes to getting rid of the ball quicker as a possible solution. “Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “There are different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just to find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better, and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chance for that, and I’ll learn from it.”
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields on How Bears Pass Game Can Improve, Score Points

How Bears can improve pass game, per Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the Bears 20-12 loss to the Giants, Justin Fields completed 11-22 passes for 174 yards. It’s an anemic stat line, but each of those numbers represented a season high for Fields. That says everything you need to know about the Bears passing attack to date, but don’t tell that to the Bears quarterback.
NBC Chicago

Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears see Fields making progress, hope production comes next

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears' D searching for answers after getting run over by Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Whatever Brian Daboll saw on film when studying Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ defense he liked a lot. The Giants coach liked it so much that he elected to go to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half. Not because starter Daniel Jones couldn’t play, but because his balky ankle would make him ineffective running the plays that gave the Bears fits all day long at MetLife Stadium.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

