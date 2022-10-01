Read full article on original website
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Former Alabama Quarterback Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for September. The third-year veteran is 66-of-98 for 916 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception this month. Hurts has led the Philadelphia Eagles to a perfect 3-0 start to the season, the only team in the league...
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
On insane day for Daniel Jones (and Giants’ offense), Brian Daboll finds way to beat Bears — and start 3-1
Daniel Jones was on the move again, rolling to his right. But now, he had nowhere to go. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker closed in on Jones, sacking him awkwardly, with Jones’ left ankle twisting as he went down. Just like that, the Giants’ ailing offense sustained another blow. Just...
Kenny Pickett replaced ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky
Kenny Pickett did to Mitch Trubisky what Trubisky once did to Mike Glennon in 2017. Pickett replaced ex-Chicago Bear Trubisky after halftime of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game. Trubisky is serving as the bridge quarterback for Pickett's development, even though he had a real shot to become the team's starter.
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back
The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What we learned as Fields, offense go silent in loss vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants gave the Bears every opportunity to leave MetLife Stadium at 3-1. But the Bears just wouldn't take it. Justin Fields looked better a week after his debacle against the Houston Texans, but the Bears failed to find the end zone and ultimately fell 20-12.
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Stock up, down after Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears
The New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium and are now 3-1 on the season. It wasn’t exactly a pretty victory for Big Blue, but which of them have been? And more importantly, who cares? The team has been so bad for so long that winning ugly is a welcomed alternative.
Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- When the 2022 NFL schedule was released, the Bears and New York Giants each had to have circled Sunday's Week 4 game at MetLife Stadium as a game they should win. The Giants gave the Bears every chance to take the win and leave the Meadowlands...
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Not Part of Offense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut came and went with a whimper. Had it not been for a costly muffed punt, you'd have hardly noticed the third-round pick was active Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the Bears'...
Why Eberflus thought pass game improved vs. Giants
The Bears passing continued its ugly start to the season against the Giants in Week 4. Justin Fields only completed 50% of his passes for 174 yards and no touchdowns. The offensive line allowed consistent pressure, and Fields was sacked five times and hit nine times. There were drops. Darnell Mooney ended as the only wide receiver to catch a pass. And yet, Matt Eberflus said he thought the passing attack improved on Sunday.
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Giants, Saquan Barkley
Commanders QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to do his part to cut back on his sack totals and eludes to getting rid of the ball quicker as a possible solution. “Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “There are different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just to find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better, and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chance for that, and I’ll learn from it.”
Velus will let muff 'sit and hurt,' 'motivate him' for next time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Velus Jones Jr. had been visualizing this moment since the Bears drafted him in the third round in April. He had seen himself making a game-changing play to put the Bears in a position to win. It felt like his moment, the one he had...
Justin Fields on How Bears Pass Game Can Improve, Score Points
How Bears can improve pass game, per Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the Bears 20-12 loss to the Giants, Justin Fields completed 11-22 passes for 174 yards. It’s an anemic stat line, but each of those numbers represented a season high for Fields. That says everything you need to know about the Bears passing attack to date, but don’t tell that to the Bears quarterback.
Highest paid NBA mascots revealed with Rocky The Mountain Lion making $625k a year
THE best paid mascots in the NBA have been revealed - with the leader paid more than 10 times the league average. Rocky The Mountain Lion takes home $625,000 a year from the Denver Nuggets. Research from Sports Business Journal says the average across the NBA is $60,000 a season.
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
Bears see Fields making progress, hope production comes next
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Bears' D searching for answers after getting run over by Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Whatever Brian Daboll saw on film when studying Matt Eberflus and the Bears’ defense he liked a lot. The Giants coach liked it so much that he elected to go to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half. Not because starter Daniel Jones couldn’t play, but because his balky ankle would make him ineffective running the plays that gave the Bears fits all day long at MetLife Stadium.
