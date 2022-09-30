The price of Decentralized Social (DeSo) has been on a tear lately, spiking 156% over the past month to $14.54 as of press time. Since the end of September, the self-described “social layer of Web3” project has been flying high, peaking at $21.45 on Oct. 3. Profit taking has since led to a 44% drawdown that bottomed at $12.10 in the early hours of Oct. 4.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO