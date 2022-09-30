Read full article on original website
Paradox Group Unlocking New Markets for Blockchain Advertisers
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The long crypto winter is proving to be a significant test for new and established businesses alike. But as the industry...
Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse
Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
Global banks’ exposure to crypto is around 0.01%
Global banking regulation standard Basel Committee’s latest report estimates the global bank exposure to crypto to be at 0.01%, as the 19 largest financial institutions hold €9.4 billion worth of crypto, which equates to 0.14% exposure. The report took the crypto asset data from 16 Group 1 banks...
Weekly MacroSlate: Central banks start to panic and pivot, all eyes are now on the fed. What does this all mean for Bitcoin?
30-Year U.S. mortgages rose above 7% for the first time since 2000; the fastest surge in history. The British pound hit all-time lows against the U.S. dollar on Sept. 26, flash crashing to 1.03, almost as significant as the infamous Soros Black Wednesday of 1992. U.K. pensions hit with £100m...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: US regulators want more rules for digital assets; Kim Kardashian fined $1.26M by SEC on EMAX promotion
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 3 includes, Binance burning 5.5 billion LUNC tokens, Tether reducing its commercial paper holdings below $50 million, and Transit Swap hacker returning over 70% of stolen funds. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance used trading fees worth approximately $1.9 million to burn 5.5 billion...
Climate start-up partners with Ripple to launch marketplace for carbon credits
Web 3 climate start-up Thallo inked a partnership deal with Ripple (XRP) and various other companies to build a first-of-its-kind marketplace that brings buyers and sellers of high-quality carbon credits. Thallo’s platform runs on Ripple’s XRP and focuses on the pricing problem of the current carbon market. With its new...
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls for an end to Bitcoin mining
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson explained why he thinks Bitcoin mining should be stopped and all existing units of the assets should be converted into wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in an Oct. 3 Twitter broadcast. Wrapped Bitcoin is BTC on smart contracts-enabled platforms like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and others. Bitcoin’s PoW...
How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin
Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
Decentralized Social (DeSo) stands out in flat market, up 156% over past month
The price of Decentralized Social (DeSo) has been on a tear lately, spiking 156% over the past month to $14.54 as of press time. Since the end of September, the self-described “social layer of Web3” project has been flying high, peaking at $21.45 on Oct. 3. Profit taking has since led to a 44% drawdown that bottomed at $12.10 in the early hours of Oct. 4.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 30 – Oct 2: Bitcoin holds steady as stocks continue decline
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $15.67 billion. As of press time, it stood at $927.74 billion, down 1.7% over the last three days. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 1.2% over the reporting period to $368.28 billion from $372.89 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was down 2.9% to $158.53 billion from $163.27 billion.
Kim Kardashian to pay SEC $1.26M for promoting EMAX security token
American Celebrity Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in settlement of claims that she promoted the sale of unregistered securities token EMAX. According to the SEC, Kardashian was paid $250,000 by EthereumMAX to promote the EMAX token to her Instagram...
Research: Grayscale’s GBTC drops to all-time low of $12.5K; conversion to spot ETF could trigger rebound
Grayscale’s bitcoin trust (GBTC) which started trading at a discount in Feb. 2021 has reached an all-time low of -36% when compared to the spot BTC price of $19,000. Grayscale launched the first bitcoin trust in 2013, to provide institutional investors exposure to BTC through traditional instruments. As of...
DOGE up 8% as Elon Musk makes new acquisition offer for Twitter
Trading has halted on Twitter as Elon Musk has reportedly reissued his original offer of $54.20 per share to buy the company. The stock was up 12% on the day before trading was halted. Musk had discussed adding the capability for users to pay for Twitter’s premium service, Twitter Blue,...
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
A Dubai real estate company is cranking up its crypto’s utility
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas and oil industries, has officially launched their Initial Coin...
Research: Persistent low volume could cause Bitcoin price to plummet to $12k if it falls below $17.5k
Recent on-chain metrics suggest that a Bitcoin (BTC) bottom might be forming, but the chances of the flagship asset dropping below its lowest value are increasing due to weak volume. Due to current macroeconomic conditions, among other reasons, BTC has seen its value drop below $20,000 on several occasions in...
New Sushi Head Chef promotes asset-backed tokens, receives 83% of vote
Jared Grey, a blockchain consultant and former CEO of EONS, has been appointed as the new Sushi Head Chef following an on-chain vote. Grey received support from 83% of Sushi token holders, with the runner-up, Andy Forman, achieving just 12.5% of the vote. Grey has experience consulting for some of...
