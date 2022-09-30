ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradox Group Unlocking New Markets for Blockchain Advertisers

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The long crypto winter is proving to be a significant test for new and established businesses alike. But as the industry...
FIFA
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin stable as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank rumored to be on verge of collapse

Bitcoin is holding steady amid rumors of a banking collapse, trading between $18,900 and $20,200 over the past three days. Investors are drawing parallels between the woes at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and the collapse of the Lehman Brothers during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Lehman Brothers was the fourth...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Global banks’ exposure to crypto is around 0.01%

Global banking regulation standard Basel Committee’s latest report estimates the global bank exposure to crypto to be at 0.01%, as the 19 largest financial institutions hold €9.4 billion worth of crypto, which equates to 0.14% exposure. The report took the crypto asset data from 16 Group 1 banks...
MARKETS
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: US regulators want more rules for digital assets; Kim Kardashian fined $1.26M by SEC on EMAX promotion

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 3 includes, Binance burning 5.5 billion LUNC tokens, Tether reducing its commercial paper holdings below $50 million, and Transit Swap hacker returning over 70% of stolen funds. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance used trading fees worth approximately $1.9 million to burn 5.5 billion...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Climate start-up partners with Ripple to launch marketplace for carbon credits

Web 3 climate start-up Thallo inked a partnership deal with Ripple (XRP) and various other companies to build a first-of-its-kind marketplace that brings buyers and sellers of high-quality carbon credits. Thallo’s platform runs on Ripple’s XRP and focuses on the pricing problem of the current carbon market. With its new...
ENVIRONMENT
cryptoslate.com

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls for an end to Bitcoin mining

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson explained why he thinks Bitcoin mining should be stopped and all existing units of the assets should be converted into wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in an Oct. 3 Twitter broadcast. Wrapped Bitcoin is BTC on smart contracts-enabled platforms like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and others. Bitcoin’s PoW...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Decentralized Social (DeSo) stands out in flat market, up 156% over past month

The price of Decentralized Social (DeSo) has been on a tear lately, spiking 156% over the past month to $14.54 as of press time. Since the end of September, the self-described “social layer of Web3” project has been flying high, peaking at $21.45 on Oct. 3. Profit taking has since led to a 44% drawdown that bottomed at $12.10 in the early hours of Oct. 4.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 30 – Oct 2: Bitcoin holds steady as stocks continue decline

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $15.67 billion. As of press time, it stood at $927.74 billion, down 1.7% over the last three days. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 1.2% over the reporting period to $368.28 billion from $372.89 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was down 2.9% to $158.53 billion from $163.27 billion.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Kim Kardashian to pay SEC $1.26M for promoting EMAX security token

American Celebrity Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in settlement of claims that she promoted the sale of unregistered securities token EMAX. According to the SEC, Kardashian was paid $250,000 by EthereumMAX to promote the EMAX token to her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
cryptoslate.com

DOGE up 8% as Elon Musk makes new acquisition offer for Twitter

Trading has halted on Twitter as Elon Musk has reportedly reissued his original offer of $54.20 per share to buy the company. The stock was up 12% on the day before trading was halted. Musk had discussed adding the capability for users to pay for Twitter’s premium service, Twitter Blue,...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September

Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
TEXAS STATE
cryptoslate.com

A Dubai real estate company is cranking up its crypto’s utility

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas and oil industries, has officially launched their Initial Coin...
REAL ESTATE
cryptoslate.com

New Sushi Head Chef promotes asset-backed tokens, receives 83% of vote

Jared Grey, a blockchain consultant and former CEO of EONS, has been appointed as the new Sushi Head Chef following an on-chain vote. Grey received support from 83% of Sushi token holders, with the runner-up, Andy Forman, achieving just 12.5% of the vote. Grey has experience consulting for some of...
