Texas State

Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew Watkins speaks with Jake Bleiberg of the Associated Press and Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law about the turmoil in the Texas attorney general’s office and its litigation success.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Beautiful skies, but too dry!

Gorgeous morning skies like the one above continue and, with the exception of a slight warming trend, the forecast keeps us under pleasant conditions at least until the end of next week! Even then, the better rain chance would come closer to mid-month with a big cold front diving down. However, that forecast as you see below is really beyond the scope of reliability. Here’s the American model:
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. – A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a...
ANACONDA, MT
Click2Houston.com

More chilly mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃

Saturday is going to be an almost picture-perfect day with sunny skies, dry air and highs in the mid-80s. The only issue will be an Air Quality Alert because of expected higher than normal ozone levels. Tracking Ian:. What’s left of Ian is now an area of low pressure that...
ENVIRONMENT

