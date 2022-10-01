ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NY

New York State Police looking for man who fell in Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who fell into the Ausable River on Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, fell into the river.
WILMINGTON, NY
