Higher-than-normal tides Monday expected to cause minor flooding on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tides above normal levels are expected to cause minor flooding on roads and homes near the coast Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Staten Island between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Low-lying locations along the waterfront and shoreline —...
WEATHER: Rain from Ian continues to soak NYC area as temps dip
The local impact won’t be anywhere near as severe as they were in Florida, where Ian cut a deadly path of destruction across the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
Staten Island forecast: After wet start to week, will borough see sunny skies?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainy weather lingering over Staten Island Sunday afternoon will continue into the evening before dissipating to start the work week. Temperatures will stay below 58 degrees Monday as breezy — and sometimes gusty — winds will make for chilly conditions, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance for showers to pop up late Monday night as temperatures fall to a low around 47 degrees.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Coastal flooding is a threat on Monday and Tuesday afternoons
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders are waking to rain and gusty winds with the possibility of flooding on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. After a rainy weekend, coastal flood advisories are in effect from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Staten Island, according to the National Weather Service.
STORM WATCH: Ian’s remnants - more showers Sunday in NYC; wind gusts could reach 40+ mph
Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the center of Ian's remnants could be close enough to spark an isolated shower chance on Monday or Tuesday.
Heavy rain and strong winds headed for the NYC area this weekend
Winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour along the coastal areas. The five boroughs are expected to see 1 to 2 inches of rain. [ more › ]
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking the impact of Ian's remnants on NYC roads
News 12’s Brittany Cadet was in Thunderbolt 12 to check out road conditions.
AccuWeather: Windy & Wet
Windswept rain returns on Tuesday before we gradually clear out.
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
NEWS10 ABC
9/30/2022: Clouds, a few showers from Ian on the way
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are moving north as we go into the weekend. High pressure building in from Canada will keep the bulk of the storm away from us, but we will see a few clouds & showers along the outside edge of the system.
Car bursts into flames inside Holland Tunnel
All lanes at the Holland Tunnel have re-opened following a car fire.
Road Closures, Delays Expected During Services For EMT From Huntington Station Killed In NYC
Motorists on Long Island are being advised of potential road closures and traffic delays during services that will be held for a New York City Fire Department EMT from Suffolk County who was killed in a stabbing last week. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed...
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
Weekend Washout: Rain, Wind From Ian Arrives In Northeast, With Chance For Thunderstorms
Rain and wind from Ian have spread to the Northeast with a weekend washout in store for much of the region. The rainfall began overspreading southern parts of the Northeast in the predawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 1, and became steady after daybreak. (See the first image above.) While most...
pix11.com
Ian aims at Carolinas; its remnants to bring rain to NY this weekend
After pounding central Florida with a catastrophic winds and flooding, Ian gradually weakened to a Tropical Storm early on Thursday. In the afternoon, the storm emerged off the coast of northeastern Florida into the Atlantic, where it re-intensified back to a hurricane. The storm is expect to track north and...
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
Is Staten Island ready for next big storm? Some raise red flags over imprecise alerts, glacial progress with infrastructure.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Hurricane Ida arrived in New York City, many Staten Islanders were caught off guard as unprecedented rainfall flooded streets that seldom experienced inundation. Some residents had to be rescued from their homes, and 11 people were killed in basement apartments throughout the rest of...
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
