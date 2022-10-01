ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island forecast: After wet start to week, will borough see sunny skies?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainy weather lingering over Staten Island Sunday afternoon will continue into the evening before dissipating to start the work week. Temperatures will stay below 58 degrees Monday as breezy — and sometimes gusty — winds will make for chilly conditions, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance for showers to pop up late Monday night as temperatures fall to a low around 47 degrees.
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City

NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
NEWS10 ABC

9/30/2022: Clouds, a few showers from Ian on the way

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are moving north as we go into the weekend. High pressure building in from Canada will keep the bulk of the storm away from us, but we will see a few clouds & showers along the outside edge of the system.
pix11.com

Ian aims at Carolinas; its remnants to bring rain to NY this weekend

After pounding central Florida with a catastrophic winds and flooding, Ian gradually weakened to a Tropical Storm early on Thursday. In the afternoon, the storm emerged off the coast of northeastern Florida into the Atlantic, where it re-intensified back to a hurricane. The storm is expect to track north and...
The Staten Island Advance

Is Staten Island ready for next big storm? Some raise red flags over imprecise alerts, glacial progress with infrastructure.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Hurricane Ida arrived in New York City, many Staten Islanders were caught off guard as unprecedented rainfall flooded streets that seldom experienced inundation. Some residents had to be rescued from their homes, and 11 people were killed in basement apartments throughout the rest of...
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
