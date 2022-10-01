ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants collecting funds for Hurricane Ian victims

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local Firehouse Subs restaurants are raising money to help Hurricane victims across the southeast. The restaurant said all funds collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Young meteorologist gives weather report

It's the start of breast cancer awareness month and one local Anderson event is helping bring awareness to the cause. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Shuckin' Shack Fresh & Raw Tour Singer/Songwriters Garrett Warren and CJ Solar. Mindful Monday: Hope fatigue. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If you're...
ANDERSON, SC
Greenville, SC
Cars
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says

LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Fall Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in SC’s Old 96 District

If you’re looking for some fun events and activities to get in the fall spirit, look no further than the Old 96 District of South Carolina. With the cooler temps and changing colors, we’ll set the fall scene for you to get away with your family, friends, or special someone. Mark your calendars with these upcoming events and start planning your fall getaway to the Old 96 District today!
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Mindful Monday: Hope fatigue

It's the start of breast cancer awareness month and one local Anderson event is helping bring awareness to the cause. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Shuckin' Shack Fresh & Raw Tour Singer/Songwriters Garrett Warren and CJ Solar. Young meteorologist gives weather report. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy provides tips, resources in preparation for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy they are prepared to respond to any potential power outages across the Carolinas in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The power company says they have 5,200 local responders organized into travel teams who will began repairing and restoring outages as soon as possible. Below...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate law firm sponsors mobile mammograms in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual Tigers for Tatas campaign is underway in Anderson this Monday morning. As breast cancer awareness month begins, advocation for detection and treatment takes center focus. Trammel & Mills Law Firm, LLC has partner with the campaign to help women get screened. The AnMed...
ANDERSON, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Welcome to Triple Tree!

Jim Roberts submitted this photo and note: “Looking right at home on a grass taxiway, this beautiful Cessna 180 arrives for the Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall Fly-In in Woodruff, S.C., which was held Sept 19-25, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
WOODRUFF, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Walmart looking to hire 5 CDL-A drivers in Laurens area

Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 5 CDL-A drivers in the Laurens area. Each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation — all while remaining one of the largest and safest fleets on the road.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Jameson Road

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking into driver’s concerns about Jameson Road, in Pickens County. The road runs about seven miles through Pickens and Easley. You’ll find it between Highway 183 and Lendhart Road. Drivers describe it as trashy and in terrible condition. Nancy Whitford...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Travelers Rest library to be closed in October for maintenance

TRAVELERS REST — The Travelers Rest library branch will be temporarily closed during the month of October for scheduled maintenance. The closure will begin on Oct. 3. Patrons can still return books and pick up materials placed on hold at the branch during normal operating hours. The library is expected to reopen on Nov. 1.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

How to safely rescue lost wildlife during storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not uncommon to find lost animals after storms blow through the area. Sarah Leady found a baby squirrel after gusty winds, ahead of Hurricane Ian, blew its nest away in Anderson County. She took to Facebook to figure out how to help it.
GREENVILLE, SC

