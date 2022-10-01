Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
New Life Thrift Shop Halloween Extravaganza runs Oct. 3-31
All have been summoned to the New Life Thrift Shop for its fifth annual Halloween Extravaganza, which runs from Monday, Oct. 3 until Monday, Oct. 31. All year long, the shop’s volunteers set aside spectacular merchandise for this special event! They decorate the shop with all things Halloween and fall, and dress up in costumes of their own design. This is a real shopping experience. Remember, the shop will open an hour earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., during this special event.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to host Harvest Festival Oct. 8
It’s time to trade those swimsuits for sweatshirts. To kick off the fall season, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will host its second annual Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at its Milton Tasting Room & Kitchen. This free event will unite local Delaware businesses...
delawaretoday.com
From the Drink to the Mic
The path to sobriety starts with putting down the drink, but according to Tom Archino, that is just the beginning. Now sober since 1997, Tom thought he had it figured out, but quickly realized he didn’t. Through his journey with the twelve steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, inner reflection and the creation of a new business, Tom changed his focus from self to a desire to help others through the Social Podcast Network.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Stone and Shingle Luxury Dream Home on Silver Lake
This exquisite lakeside coastal home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware features shingle style architecture with turrets. It incorporates cottage style elements into the 6,000-square-foot residence. Designed by Bernardon and built by Dewson Construction Company, the exterior combines stone and shingle, the two materials that complement each other. The elegant timeless interior...
delawarepublic.org
Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park
New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
oceancity.com
Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down
It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
WBOC
Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
Cape Gazette
Amish Outlaws to play at Milton Theatre Oct. 6
The Amish Outlaws will perform at Milton Theatre at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. There is no typical Amish Outlaws show, but one can expect to see six men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent-up energy with an infectious joy. With sets that are always evolving as the brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep folks guessing as to what they could possibly play next.
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
Whether you want a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, you can depend on Down Under for tasty, fresh food every day of the week. This tiny restaurant on the outskirts of Snow Hill has gained a positive reputation and hundreds of loyal, regular customers. The cooks and cashiers are as friendly as can be, so no matter what time of day you visit, you can always expect great service with a smile. Here are a few of Down Under's regular menu items that have proven themselves time and again.
Cape Gazette
Lewes wants historic tiles from art pieces
The Absent Monuments and Armillary Empowerment Spheres in Lewes’ George H.P. Smith Park will be removed and transported back to artist Rose DeSiano Monday, Oct. 3. The sculptures played a key role Lewes’ summer activities, including the inaugural Juneteenth celebration held at the park. The temporary art pieces contain historical photographs of groups of people marginalized throughout the lengthy history of Lewes. Lewes African American Heritage Commissioner Trina Brown-Hicks, who also helps to run the Facebook page Memories of Lewes, would like to work with DeSiano to keep the pieces containing Lewes-specific pictures.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Donovan
This kind-hearted hunk is looking for a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Donovan, a 4 years old Shepherd mix from Middletown, Delaware. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and housetrained. Donovan does well with other dogs but hasn’t been tested around kitties. The recommendation is that he goes to an adult-only household or a family with children over the age of 14 – not because he doesn’t like kids, but because he weighs around 90 lbs and could inadvertently knock a young kid down during playing.
Cape Gazette
Beef, Beer & Beebe at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead
The Lodge at Truitt Homestead hosted Beef, Beer & Beebe Sep. 23, when food, libations, auctions and live entertainment raised funds in support of Beebe Healthcare. The event included a gourmet surf-and-turf barbecue buffet, an oyster-shucking station and a premium bar with a welcome flight of craft beer for all attendees.
delawaretoday.com
This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project
McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
capemayvibe.com
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
Cape Gazette
Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market voted tops in Delaware
American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition recently announced the Historic Lewes Farmers Market as the first-place winner in Delaware for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Running from June 20 to Sept. 19, the 14th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration showcased essential markets across the nation making...
