Oregon State

Oregon high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest Oregon high school football scores on SBLive as Week 5 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 5 of the 2022 Oregon high school football season kicks off Friday (September 30) with dozens of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 5 action on SBLive Oregon , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Oregon high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE OREGON SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Oregon high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Oregon:

Meet the Oregon high school football stars of the week (Sept. 19-25)

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Athlete of the Week?

Games to watch in Week 5 of Oregon high school football

Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 5?

Full football coverage on SBLive Oregon

