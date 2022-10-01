BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and the first full week of October! Temperatures are pretty close to average for this time of the year with most of us in the 50s this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure remains in place across the Southeast keeping us dry with comfortable temperatures. The only active weather across the eastern half of the country is the rain across the Northeast associated with the remnants of Ian. The remnants will likely remain across the Northeast over the next 24-48 hour and it will finally move out into the Atlantic and away from the United States. We are looking at another dry and mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures today will likely warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s by 7 PM and into the 60s afterwards.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO