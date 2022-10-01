Read full article on original website
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
wbrc.com
Planned road closures for BHM26.2 Marathon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department has announced planned road closures for a portion of Sunday morning, Oct. 2, due to the BHM26.2 Marathon. MBPD says traffic will be affected by these closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Roads will be periodically blocked for runners to pass.
wbrc.com
First Alert for dry and beautiful fall weather this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and the first full week of October! Temperatures are pretty close to average for this time of the year with most of us in the 50s this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure remains in place across the Southeast keeping us dry with comfortable temperatures. The only active weather across the eastern half of the country is the rain across the Northeast associated with the remnants of Ian. The remnants will likely remain across the Northeast over the next 24-48 hour and it will finally move out into the Atlantic and away from the United States. We are looking at another dry and mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures today will likely warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s by 7 PM and into the 60s afterwards.
When is it going to rain again?
No one is complaining about the beautiful fall weather Alabama has had lately, but shouldn’t it rain at some point?. Much of Alabama has not had measurable rain in at least seven days, and that streak looks to continue through this week, according to the National Weather Service. Above...
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
Governor Ivey awards $1.64 million to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million dollars on Thursday for outdoor recreational efforts across Alabama. The funds are from the federal Recreational Trails Program and will be used to improve outdoor recreational venues across the state. Improvements include the building and restoring of trails in eight Alabama communities.
New Dollar General Brand Could Be Taking Alabama By Storm
It seems like Dollar General has plans to take over with all the stores they have popping up across Alabama and the U.S. I can't be the only one who notices that there is a Dollar General it seems like every 3 miles in Alabama. No matter where you turn,...
alabamanews.net
No Rain for Alabama Anytime Soon
WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: Just like yesterday, today will feature true Chamber of Commerce Weather with total sunshine, bright blue skies, mild temperatures, low humidities and light winds, all after another comfortable morning. After starting off in the 50s this morning, high temperatures will warm into the upper lower 80s this afternoon.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
wbrc.com
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
wbrc.com
Fall fire season in full swing: Dry October could mean more brush fires for Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) says dozens of fires across our state have burned hundreds of acres over the last few days. Right now, we’re in fall fire season. While these fires aren’t uncommon in our area this time of year, this week they are especially prevalent.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
wbrc.com
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022. Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.
wbrc.com
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a man shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. 26-year-old Malik Shelton was found dead...
wbrc.com
Investigator shares findings in Brookside policing practices review
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new insights today from the special investigator who spent months digging into the policing practices in the town of Brookside, trying to figure out whether officers were racially profiling drivers they pulled over. Judge Ken Simon and his team reviewed over 13,000 citations....
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham woman found safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police say Barbara Boykins went missing on October 1. She is now safe and at home. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for critical missing person, Barbara Boykins.
