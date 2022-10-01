ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Planned road closures for BHM26.2 Marathon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Police Department has announced planned road closures for a portion of Sunday morning, Oct. 2, due to the BHM26.2 Marathon. MBPD says traffic will be affected by these closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Roads will be periodically blocked for runners to pass.
First Alert for dry and beautiful fall weather this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and the first full week of October! Temperatures are pretty close to average for this time of the year with most of us in the 50s this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure remains in place across the Southeast keeping us dry with comfortable temperatures. The only active weather across the eastern half of the country is the rain across the Northeast associated with the remnants of Ian. The remnants will likely remain across the Northeast over the next 24-48 hour and it will finally move out into the Atlantic and away from the United States. We are looking at another dry and mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures today will likely warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s by 7 PM and into the 60s afterwards.
When is it going to rain again?

No one is complaining about the beautiful fall weather Alabama has had lately, but shouldn’t it rain at some point?. Much of Alabama has not had measurable rain in at least seven days, and that streak looks to continue through this week, according to the National Weather Service. Above...
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
No Rain for Alabama Anytime Soon

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: Just like yesterday, today will feature true Chamber of Commerce Weather with total sunshine, bright blue skies, mild temperatures, low humidities and light winds, all after another comfortable morning. After starting off in the 50s this morning, high temperatures will warm into the upper lower 80s this afternoon.
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022. Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a man shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. 26-year-old Malik Shelton was found dead...
Investigator shares findings in Brookside policing practices review

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new insights today from the special investigator who spent months digging into the policing practices in the town of Brookside, trying to figure out whether officers were racially profiling drivers they pulled over. Judge Ken Simon and his team reviewed over 13,000 citations....
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham woman found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police say Barbara Boykins went missing on October 1. She is now safe and at home. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for critical missing person, Barbara Boykins.
