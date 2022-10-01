ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 6, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3gE5_0iHRLUTU00

Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as Week 6 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 6 of the 2022 Idaho high school football season kicks off Friday night (September 30) with dozens of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Idaho , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Idaho high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A 2 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Idaho high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Idaho:

Nampa (Idaho) standout Dante Avijan voted SBLive's National Athlete of the Week (Sept. 11-17)

How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 5: West Side's state-best 35-game winning streak ends in overtime

Idaho high school football: Top stars, best performances in Week 5 of 2022 fall season

SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Sept. 26)

Full football coverage on SBLive Idaho

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Distinctly Montana

Unsolved Montana Murders

Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
MONTANA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy