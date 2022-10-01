An alleged habitual drunk-driver in Houston is accused of fatally running over a 6-year-old boy three times, then smirking as he tried to drive away from the scene. Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, was charged with murder and DWI third offense after the horrific Saturday night incident. Hernandez initially hit the boy as the boy was walking through a parking lot with his grandfather, according to arrest records obtained by ABC 13. When the boy’s grandfather yelled at Hernandez, he stopped his car, reversed, and ran over the boy until one of his tires was on the boy’s face, the records say. The grandfather later told police that Hernandez then ran over his grandson a third time before smirking at him and trying to drive off. The grandfather and several witnesses were able to pin Hernandez down until police arrived. He allegedly told police he’d drunk four 16-ounce beers that night. The boy was not identified in arrest documents.Read it at ABC 13

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO