Museums Launch ‘Road To Remembrance’ Project On Tulsa Race Massacre, Murrah Building Bombing

Two Oklahoma museums linked due to tragedies in the state are now coming together to bring a day of change for students in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum and Greenwood Rising are coming together to give students a chance to visit both historic sites in one day.

“We appreciate the chance to be a part of this project,” Arvest Bank in Oklahoma City president Ron Witherspoon said.

With the help from Arvest Bank and the Arvest Foundation, the “Road to Remembrance” was born, busing students to learn about the shared state trauma.

“This is not just a Tulsa or Oklahoma City thing, but the students realize this rich Oklahoma history. Tragedy to triumph,” Greenwood Rising interim director Phil Armstrong said.

“Teaching these kids learning nonviolent resolutions where we have been and make sure we are going in a different direction moving forward,” Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum president Kari Watkins said.

The first two schools to experience a unique field trip are Oklahoma City’s Douglass High School and Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School.

Students from the two schools will pass each other on the turnpike. Lunches will be provided.

The first trip will take place in October with plans to keep this going well into the future.

“You don’t leave with this sense of heavy feeling,” Armstrong said. “You leave with a sense of inspiration. Despite these strategies, look what can happen.”

Once the field trip is over, there will be discussions between both schools. They will be gathered on a Zoom call to discuss what they saw and the world they live in today.