ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Museums Launch ‘Road To Remembrance’ Project On Tulsa Race Massacre, Murrah Building Bombing

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDYmm_0iHRLNXd00

Two Oklahoma museums linked due to tragedies in the state are now coming together to bring a day of change for students in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum and Greenwood Rising are coming together to give students a chance to visit both historic sites in one day.

“We appreciate the chance to be a part of this project,” Arvest Bank in Oklahoma City president Ron Witherspoon said.

With the help from Arvest Bank and the Arvest Foundation, the “Road to Remembrance” was born, busing students to learn about the shared state trauma.

“This is not just a Tulsa or Oklahoma City thing, but the students realize this rich Oklahoma history. Tragedy to triumph,” Greenwood Rising interim director Phil Armstrong said.

“Teaching these kids learning nonviolent resolutions where we have been and make sure we are going in a different direction moving forward,” Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum president Kari Watkins said.

The first two schools to experience a unique field trip are Oklahoma City’s Douglass High School and Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School.

Students from the two schools will pass each other on the turnpike. Lunches will be provided.

The first trip will take place in October with plans to keep this going well into the future.

“You don’t leave with this sense of heavy feeling,” Armstrong said. “You leave with a sense of inspiration. Despite these strategies, look what can happen.”

Once the field trip is over, there will be discussions between both schools. They will be gathered on a Zoom call to discuss what they saw and the world they live in today.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
KCCI.com

Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary

TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Race Massacre#Arvest Bank#The Arvest Foundation#Douglass High School
news9.com

Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period

The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
publicradiotulsa.org

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
visitokc.com

Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC

The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Lawyers claim evidence was 'suppressed' in 1998 Oklahoma murder trial

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly two and a half decades, two Tulsa lawyers have filed for post-conviction relief, alleging evidence was suppressed in the 1999 trial of April Wilkens. The case has never been about who killed Terry Carlton. Wilkens admitted to shooting her ex-fiancé. Her claim of...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy