Read full article on original website
Related
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's 'pandemic is over' gaffe
Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Declares Biden ‘Hates at Least Half’ the U.S.
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner declared on Monday that President Joe Biden had not only attacked “at least half” of the U.S. by denouncing MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist,” but that he actually “hates” the majority of Americans.Ever since the president described former President Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism” because they “don’t believe in democracy” and “embrace political violence,” Fox News personalities have been in full meltdown mode, as one might expect.While the network’s news anchors have sought to contrast Biden’s remarks with Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables,” Fox’s right-wing opinion hosts have disingenuously accused Biden of labeling...
Trump Rally in Pennsylvania Was a 'Major Gift' to Democrats: Ex-GOP Rep
Former congressman Charlie Dent said that most Republican candidates "don't want anything to do with Donald Trump" in the upcoming midterms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian weakens after hammering Florida, Kamala Harris' big North Korea gaffe and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
CNN correspondent Sara Sidner recognized the Hunter Biden scandal in a Twitter thread on Sunday, arguing that investigating Biden’s business dealings "shouldn’t be a partisan issue." The reporter stated that "legitimate questions" about President Joe Biden’s son, and the FBI’s investigation into him, "should be asked" even though...
Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book
Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sen. Tester defends Biden's anti-MAGA speech, says president was referring to people who support 'violence'
Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester defended President Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech from earlier this month, arguing the president was denouncing Republicans who think "violence is is is a way to solve problems," not all supporters of former President Donald Trump. "I live in north central Montana. Many of my...
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Trump warns MAGA political opponents of 'the sleeping giant that they have awoken' in belligerent speech at Ohio rally, video shows
Former President Donald Trump warned his political opponents on Saturday when he spoke at a rally for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance in Youngstown, Ohio. The "thugs and tyrants" attacking the Make America Great Again movement, he said, "have no idea of the sleeping giant they have awoken." —Aaron Rupar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kamala's North Korea blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the United States's strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” better known as South Korea.
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
Biden: Destruction from Hurricane Ian likely to be among the worst in U.S. history
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday said the destruction in Florida from Hurricane Ian is likely to be among the worst in U.S. history and he has directed every possible action be taken to save lives.
Hurricane Ian aims at its next targets, Republicans alarmed by Biden's bizarre episode and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden announces $60 million in aid to Puerto Rico after hurricane
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he would provide more than $60 million in aid to help U.S. territory Puerto Rico as he headed to the island on Monday to survey damages in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.
ABC, NBC and MSNBC panels tout Democratic 'determination' ahead of midterms: 'Democrats have to defy history'
Guests and hosts on ABC, MSNBC and NBC touted Democratic enthusiasm and determination during Sunday's news programs as the midterm elections get closer.
Massachusetts Democrats call on Buttigieg to look into DeSantis migrant flight
Democrats from Massachusetts are asking Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) flight of almost 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. earlier this month. “The Department should use all tools within its authority — including enforcement of its consumer protection rules — to ensure...
Comments / 0