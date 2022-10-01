Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner declared on Monday that President Joe Biden had not only attacked “at least half” of the U.S. by denouncing MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist,” but that he actually “hates” the majority of Americans.Ever since the president described former President Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism” because they “don’t believe in democracy” and “embrace political violence,” Fox News personalities have been in full meltdown mode, as one might expect.While the network’s news anchors have sought to contrast Biden’s remarks with Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables,” Fox’s right-wing opinion hosts have disingenuously accused Biden of labeling...

