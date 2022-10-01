ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Declares Biden ‘Hates at Least Half’ the U.S.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner declared on Monday that President Joe Biden had not only attacked “at least half” of the U.S. by denouncing MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist,” but that he actually “hates” the majority of Americans.Ever since the president described former President Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism” because they “don’t believe in democracy” and “embrace political violence,” Fox News personalities have been in full meltdown mode, as one might expect.While the network’s news anchors have sought to contrast Biden’s remarks with Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables,” Fox’s right-wing opinion hosts have disingenuously accused Biden of labeling...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book

Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Person
David Brooks
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newshour#Russia#Referendums#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy