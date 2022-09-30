Read full article on original website
Is Golden Kamuy Season 4 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, or Funimation?
Inspired by Satoru Noda’s eponymous Japanese manga series, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a historical action anime that follows a former soldier nicknamed Sugimoto the Immortal, who is determined to fulfill a promise that he made to his dying friend. Unfortunately, he does not have the financial means to fulfill his obligation, so when he learns about the long-lost treasure, Sugimoto immediately becomes interested in finding it.
Monarch Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
‘Monarch‘ is a tale of twisted family dynamics and dark secrets in the country music setting. The musical drama series tells the story of the Roman family, the undisputed leaders in the country music industry. In the fourth episode, titled ‘Not Our First Rodeo,’ the Romans see Nicky and Gigi clashing for a musical event as the race to obtain the title of “Queen of Country” continues. Meanwhile, viewers also learn some more secrets about the family, especially their dark future. If you want to catch up on the episode’s events and ending, here is everything you need to know about ‘Monarch’ episode 4! SPOILERS AHEAD!
Who are Gavin’s Parents in La Brea? Theories
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ is a time travel show that uses its convoluted timeline to create a complex web of interconnecting storylines for all the characters. While most people in the show have to learn as they go, discovering new things about the sinkholes and the time travel, there is one person who has been connected to all of it even before the events of the show. Gavin’s life was ruined after he crashed a plane while flying over the Mojave desert. He started having visions, and no one believed him when he said that they were not hallucinations. By the end of the first season, everyone discovers that Gavin hadn’t been lying. His connection to 10,000 BC is also revealed in a shocking twist. But even after all these ups and downs in the story, we don’t know a very crucial thing about Gavin. Who are his parents? While the show continues to be mysterious about this, we have a few theories lined up.
Inheritance Ending, Explained: Is Morgan (Carson) Dead?
Set in 2008 in Manhattan, New York, ‘Inheritance’ (2020) is a trap-door thriller film with an unorthodox plotline. The story revolves around Lauren Monroe (Lily Collins), a Manhattan district attorney on the verge of winning a big case. After her father’s sudden death, she discovers that he has left her 1/20 of the inheritance to what he left her brother, William (Chace Crawford).
