HGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
INTERNET
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Best Small Coffee Makers Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you love coffee — and chances are that if you're reading this best of list, you probably enjoy it just a wee little bit — then you'll know that coffee makers can be as unique as the individual who is using them. But when it comes to java brewers, there can be a few issues to address.
FOOD & DRINKS
Kiplinger

Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux

Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
INTERNET
Parade

Everything You Need To Know About Target's Black Friday 2022 Sale, Plus 5 Deals to Shop Now

Although Black Friday is still many long weeks away, Target shoppers have plenty of ways to save already. The retail giant has become synonymous with self-care, with the hashtag #targetrun boasting over 1.3 billion views on TikTok. Known for selling just about everything you could need, including remarkable dupes for your favorite footwear and skincare. Even celebrities like Mariah Carey and Jameela Jamil understand the unique joy of entering Target with a list three-items-long and leaving with a whole new home decor style. Not to mention their partnership with Ulta aimed at bringing the best of their beauty brands to over 350+ locations by the end of the year. Wondering when items on your list will be on sale? We’ve done all the research so you don’t have to. Ahead, all of the details you need to score major savings at Target, before, during and after Black Friday.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Sonos Sub Mini review: The inexpensive subwoofer for Sonos users

Sonos’ soundbars have always offered a great frequency response, with good clarity in the high-end and solid bass extension — especially for the more expensive Sonos Arc. But sometimes that good bass extension could just…be a little better. A subwoofer can give you that rumbling low-end and chest-thumping bass that you would only otherwise get at the cinema.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Macy’s Borrows From Amazon’s Playbook In Bid to Boost Online Sales

Old-school brick-and-mortar department store Macy’s (M) is borrowing a page from new-age mostly-digital Amazon.com’s (AMZN) playbook -- and other big-name retailer’s playbooks, for that matter -- in a bid to attract shoppers to its online offerings and boost e-commerce sales. The new platform, which is integrated into...
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make

After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
CELL PHONES

