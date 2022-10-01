ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Analysis-Mexico data hack exposes government cybersecurity vulnerability

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NM5XM_0iHRKVFa00

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 - A major hack into classified government information in Mexico, including thousands of emails from the armed forces, exposed the country's vulnerability to cyberattacks due to under-investment and poor technological preparedness, experts said on Friday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Friday the Defense Ministry had suffered a hack that revealed details about his heart condition - a form of angina - as well as information on criminal figures, transcripts of communications, and the monitoring of the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

A group called "Guacamaya" - or "macaw" in Spanish - claimed responsibility for the hack and said on its website it had accessed six terabytes of data.

The size of the hack suggested prior planning, said Francisco Solano, an executive at IT services and consulting firm Logicalis.

"This did not happen by chance," he said.

According to Solano and other analysts consulted by Reuters, the vulnerability exploited by the hackers stemmed from a weakness in a Microsoft server detected last year, known as ProxyShell.

Although solutions to fix the problem were available, the government needed to carry out updates to implement them.

"You have the antidote, but nobody to apply it," Solano said, adding that there appeared to be a lack of resources to resolve the issue.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

On Friday, at his daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said that hackers had exploited a change in the military's IT systems, without giving further details.

The armed forces did not respond to a request for comment.

Governments worldwide have been increasingly targeted by aggressive cyber crime in recent years and have been forced to increase investment and focus on cybersecurity.

In Latin America, Mexico ranks as the country most targeted by cyberattacks in public and private sectors combined, several studies have shown.

Mexican oil company Pemex, National Lottery and National Transparency Platform have been hit by cyberattacks in recent years.

Although Mexico's government has steadily devoted more resources to cybersecurity, the investment is not enough compared to what is needed to ward off attacks, experts said.

Hackers would have needed up to three days to copy the information, said Adolfo Grego, a forensic specialist, also raising questions over why the government did not act sooner.

Reporting by Diego Oré; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Diego Oré

Thomson Reuters

Covers politics, migration and security in Mexico and Central America, a Peruvian journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Latin America and the Caribbean including at magazines, newspapers and The Associated Press covering elections, coups d'etat, protests, summits, natural disasters and soccer matches.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge

A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday.The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes after Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Mexican president spoke at his daily news conference following a local media report that the hack revealed previously unknown details about a health scare he had in January.López Obrador downplayed the hack, saying that “there’s nothing that isn’t known.” He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#The Defense Ministry#Spanish#Proxyshell#Lope
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

2 utility workers killed after warring drug cartels cut electricity to villages as "reprisals," Mexico's president says

The killing of two utility workers in northern Mexico may be related to the scorched-earth tactics of warring drug cartels, Mexico's president said Thursday. Drug cartels in Mexico have increasingly targeted civilian communities in their turf battles, isolating towns that don't support them by cutting off roads and electricity, or forcing residents to leave.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

The True Story Of ‘Narcos’ Drug Lord Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, The Ex-Cop Who Helped Build The Juárez Cartel

Rafael Aguilar Guajardo was a powerful leader of the Juárez Cartel — until his own lieutenant Amado Carrillo Fuentes had him murdered in Cancun in 1993. For about a decade, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo reigned as a powerful Mexican drug lord. Alongside his brother-in-law, he founded the Juárez Cartel and soon oversaw the shipment of tons of cocaine to the U.S.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman. Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own. “The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Saturday. He was referring to “referendums” that Russia held at gunpoint in the four regions before annexing them — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

613K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy