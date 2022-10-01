ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

LIDS give reports on invasive species in Morrison County lakes

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners heard reports on the health of two lakes, last month.

Crookneck Lake has had a great deal of success during the past year in mitigating aquatic invasive species. Lake Alexander is still dealing with zebra mussels, curly leaf pondweed and Eurasian water milfoil, but the Lake Improvement District (LID) was able to reduce next year’s assessment on property owners to $50.

Dan Seanger, Crookneck LID Board Chair, was the first to go. He told the Board that, in September 2021 after he had already given that year’s report, divers conducted a survey of the lake during which they were looking for zebra mussels. In 2018, the highly invasive species was found near the public access dock on the lake, but they have not been located since.

“Fortunately they found no zebra mussels in the lake,” Seanger said. “They also repeated it this year, and so we had no zebra mussels this year on the dive survey.”

Though there was no Eurasian water milfoil — an invasive weed — found in the lake this summer, divers did come upon a peculiar find during one of the surveys. They found a hybrid milfoil which they had not seen in other lakes in the region.

Seanger said it has to be genetically tested before they can treat to mitigate the weed. He said they likely will not get the results until March.

“It’s not something we want to have in the lake,” he said.

In 2021, another invasive weed, curly leaf pondweed, was discovered in Crookneck Lake. It covered an area of about 10.6 acres, according to Seanger.

With approval from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the LID was able to treat it with a herbicide called Diquat. Not only was that treatment successful in mitigating the curly leaf, it was also cost effective. Seanger said the LID saved about $17,000 by treating the issue with Diquat, compared to a different herbicide.

“It’s a herbicide that’s a little bit more dense, so it sinks and it stays in the area for treatment; very effective,” he said. “Then we did the summer survey, there was no curly leaf found in that area, so it’s very effective.”

The LID got approval to use Diquat because there are no walleyes in the lake.

One issue that may crop up on Crookneck Lake in the coming years is the presence of yellow iris on the north end of the lake. Though it is not an invasive species on the shoreline, it becomes such once it gets into the water.

Seanger said it is a hearty flower, with a strong root structure. People often plant them because the yellow flower looks nice.

“The problem is, we have high water on the lake,” Seanger said “It’s on the shoreline, now it’s in the water. The water’s probably not going to go back down for some time. Now it’s in the water. Sooner or later we may have to take that out.”

The problem there is that the area where it is on the shoreline is privately owned land. As a LID, Seanger said they may have to work with property owners to pay them to remove the flowers and/or to replace them with something else.

The LID’s fiscal position is also “sound,” according to Seanger. He told the Board it will actually be returning some money it received from the county via a grant to mitigate invasive species because it was not needed. The county can reallocate that to other LIDs working to get an invasive species issue under control.

The reason they didn’t need the full amount was because it was specifically granted to the LID to treat Eurasian water milfoil. After it was identified in the lake in 2018, the LID treated for it in 2019 and 2020.

“We think, working with our survey and our treater, we may have eliminated it from the lake,” Seanger said. “We don’t know. It could pop up. It’s all around us. But right now, it’s out of the lake. So we’re very fortunate on that.”

In terms of its performance plan for next year, the LID plans to survey, treat and monitor for invasive species, just as it did in 2021. Despite having to budget an additional $4,000 over 2021 for weed treatment due to a rise in the cost of chemicals, the LID was able to reduce the levy on property owners from $60 to $40 for 2023.

The Board unanimously approved the LID’s plan, budget and levy for 2023.

“When I look at the maps that you’ve shared with us this morning and how you guys have been able to, not just effectively control these invasive species on there, but do it in such a cost-effective manner, it’s very gratifying,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine.

In terms of water quality, Seanger said all tests indicated that Crookneck Lake is healthy. It showed good trends for elements such as chlorophyll, phosphorous and nitrogen.

However, one thing he said is likely to become a “major issue,” as it is already impacting water clarity, is the use of wake boats. These water crafts use a bilge to take in large amounts of water, then downward propulsion to expel it behind the boat, creating a large wake. Skiers, wakeboarders and surfers are pulled directly behind the boat to ride the big wake.

Seanger said he can normally see about 12 feet down into the lake, but when these boats come through, that drops to two feet because of how much they stir up the bottom of the lake.

“We’re a very small lake and we’re not very deep,” he said. “The thrust can go down 20 feet. When it does that, it just stirs up the bottom and tears up all of the weeds.”

The large waves also threaten shorelines, as it takes them over twice the distance to dissipate compared to a regular speed boat. Seanger said they are still sometimes two or three feet high when they hit the shore on a small lake like Crookneck.

“This is going to become an issue,” he said. “On a weekend when they’re out there, my phone just buzzes. These boats are going to devastate the small lakes.”

Mike Faust and Ron Wieber from the Lake Alexander LID gave a strong financial report.

Wieber said they have cash on hand of $226,500, which they are currently spending down. That allowed them to lower assessments on the 485 property owners on the lake to $50 for 2023, after it was often well over $100, even reaching as high as $200.

The LID will bring in about $24,000 in 2023, and it plans to spend twice that.

“We are working down our reserves, currently,” Wieber said. “There was some discussion that we might be working a little bit too seriously toward that end.”

Wieber said some of the $48,000 the LID plans to spend in 2023 will go toward weed mitigation. He said the weeds have come back in a big way this past summer, even to the point they are creating navigation issues in certain spots on the lake.

He said the DNR will not allow the LID to treat weeds “in the middle of the lake.” Its reasoning, he said, is because it doesn’t affect navigation to an individual property owner.

“Just curious what your strategy is to try to gain some control on that?” Blaine said.

“We can’t do anything unless we do have DNR approval, so our hands are pretty much tied on that,” Wieber said.

The weed issue is evidenced by the spread of Eurasian water milfoil and curly leaf pondweed. In early June, Wieber said the LID treated 41 acres for the former. In October 2021, it also treated 26 acres for curly leaf.

He estimated there is now closer to 50 acres of curly leaf.

“I’m thinking by next year it’s going to be even higher because of the rate they’re starting to grow again,” he said. “It’s just kind of an unfortunate situation. We are not allowed to use Diquat because we do have walleyes.”

“The weeds have probably been the worst I’ve seen in 20 years,” Faust said. “Maybe not the worst, but top three years.”

Aiding in that weed growth is the clarity of the lake. That, unfortunately, is likely due to the presence of zebra mussels. The increased clarity allows more sunlight to penetrate the surface of the lake, creating a better chance for the weeds to grow.

Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if they had heard of any studies being done to get rid of zebra mussels. Wieber said there is one under way at the University of Minnesota, but “nothing’s really come of it, yet.”

“By the time something comes out, we’ll probably be on the decline anyway,” he said. “They reproduce at such a rapid rate that they actually kill themselves off over time.”

WJON

Waite Park Man Arrested After Standoff, Faces Assault Charges

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man is facing assault charges after an incident that happened over the weekend. The Waite Park Police Department says officers first responded to a report of a man leaving a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North, and threatening and pointing a gun at a person walking in the area around 2:20 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities say officers knocked on the door when they arrived, but no one answered.
WAITE PARK, MN
Morrison County, MN
