Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL players union fires neurotrauma specialist who cleared Tagovailoa in Bills game, sources say
WASHINGTON — The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was...
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
Doctors, former players discuss athlete safety after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A scary moment on Thursday, Sept. 29, involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the sports world buzzing. Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after he took a hit to the head in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The star player...
Broncos lose Javonte Williams for rest of season after severe knee injury: report
The Denver Broncos have reportedly lost running back Javonte Williams for the remainder of the season after test results showed more than just a torn ACL from Sunday's game.
Miami Dolphins coach says Tagovailoa in good spirits after concussion, as NFL review underway
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "in good spirits" Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night's game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
NFL faces intense scrutiny over concussion protocols
It's been a turbulent fortnight for the NFL and its concussion protocols, with the league coming under intense scrutiny over the issue of players' health.
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua Tagovailoa's injury
AP - The NFL's handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game.The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable unless the NFL bans tackling and turns the game into flag football like it did for the Pro Bowl.That's not happening, and the...
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
