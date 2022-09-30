ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits

The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
FanSided

NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious

With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
CBS Miami

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua Tagovailoa's injury

AP - The NFL's handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game.The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable unless the NFL bans tackling and turns the game into flag football like it did for the Pro Bowl.That's not happening, and the...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
