Independence, MO

Motorcyclist killed after striking Independence school bus

By Brian Dulle
 2 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday involving an Independence School District school bus and a motorcyclist.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near 27th Street and Sterling Avenue.

Police said the driver of a motorcycle was southbound when they struck a school bus that was making a left turn from 27th Street to Sterling.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.

The school bus driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. The bus was occupied with children who were also not injured.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released after family has been notified, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

