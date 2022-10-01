Read full article on original website
Political Signs Reportedly Defaced In Old Lyme
Less than 24 hours after they were put up along a busy street in Old Lyme, two large signs promoting Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski were defaced with red graffiti, according to property owner J. David Kelsey. Kelsey, who co-founded the Old Lyme-based real estate private-equity investment company Hamilton Point...
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
From a Seedling, a Great Tree Grew in Easton
It was a sad day yesterday when we watched the crew from White Hills Tree Removal in Shelton slowly dismember and take down the great spruce tree that has adorned the southeast corner of the Bradley-Hubbell House for as long as any of us could remember. At an estimated 100 – 110 feet in height, it was surely one of the tallest of its kind in Easton. It had survived numerous tropical storms, dozens of Nor’easters, more than a few blizzards and ice storms, and over a half dozen hurricanes. But it was no match for the tremendous bolt of lightning that struck it a few weeks ago, blowing parts of its upper trunk some 80 feet from where it so proudly stood and causing several of its limbs to smolder and smoke.
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Shelton News: Rollover On River Road
2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Save the Dates! Town-wide October Events Offered by Christ Church
Oct. 9 – 9:30 am: Christ Church: Blessing of the Animals. Love your pets? Show them with a special blessing! To celebrate St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of all animals and the environment, Christ Church’s Priest-in-Charge Reverend Ally Brundige will share St. Francis’s love of all of God’s creatures. She will bless all pets brought to the church’s outdoor service (weather permitting). Children of all ages are invited to bring their stuffed animals for a blessing, too!
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport
A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County. Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Gov. candidates weigh in on Randy Cox case
CONN. (WTNH) — The recent $100M dollar lawsuit filed by the Cox family against the city of New Haven and five of its police officers was brought up on the campaign trail Thursday. Richard “Randy” Cox suffered a spinal injury after not being seatbelted into a police transport van. $100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered […]
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982
As of September 1982, Julieanne Miller has been missing from her home at 27 Clinton Ave Old Saybrook, Connecticut. For 40 years this case has perplexed Old Saybrook Police. Police found her wallet, purse, glasses, credit cards, car, and Bo-Jo, her golden retriever.
Connecticut crowds with a taste for fritters flock back to Southington Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Fall fun is on at the 53rd annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival. The event kicked off tonight on North Main Street Friday night and goes on through Oct. 9. Locals keep coming back year after year for food and entertainment. FOX61 found a crowd of locals...
Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face
MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
