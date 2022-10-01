Read full article on original website
All paws welcome at Uptown Dog Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Association – producers of the Uptown Art Fair – is announcing the 2nd Annual Uptown Dog Fair located at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 1. It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet...
Halloween kicks off at Valleyfair
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Halloween celebrations at Valleyfair kick off on Friday, Sept. 30 with "Tricks and Treats," the all-new, over-the-top, larger-than-life, got-to-be-there Spooky Season event. The Shakopee theme park is packed with fun and family-friendly eeriness for everyone from little goblins to grown-up ghouls, and it's all new for...
Youth Performance Company alumna is now theater's top leader
MINNEAPOLIS — For 33 years, Youth Performance Company has provided musicals and plays largely centered around inclusivity and social change. Now the founder and artistic director, Jacie Knight, is passing the baton to a woman of color – Maya Washington. While Washington is new to the role, she isn't new to the company.
Plenty of inspiration at the Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS — The weather was beautiful for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday and the winners made the most of it. Yuya Yoshida was the male winner, with an unofficial time of 2:11:28. Jessica Watychowicz was the female winner, with an unofficial time of 2:33:09. Wyatt Willand was...
Twin Cities Oktoberfest returns to MN State Fairgrounds
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Break out the beer steins and lederhosen!. Twin Cities Oktoberfest is back for its 12th annual event on Friday, Oct. 7 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 8 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.) at the historic Progress Center Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee ending due to new amphitheater
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Another major Minnesota music festival has been axed. Just hours after MPR and Walker Art Center announced Wednesday that Rock the Garden was ending, officials with Twin Cities Summer Jam called it quits. Thousands of concert-goers attend Twin Cities Summer Jam every year for its 3-day...
Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen debuts his first cookbook
MINNEAPOLIS — He's known around the Twin Cities and across the country for restaurants like Spoon and Stable and Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill; now, two-time James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen is sharing some of his favorite recipes with the world with the release of his first cookbook.
Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
KARE in the Air: Musical Minneapolis murals
MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to musical icons, Bob Dylan and Prince are about as big as they come. So it figures that any tribute to these Minnesota-grown musicians would have to be big... REALLY big. Cue the KARE 11 drone, that takes us up for a birds-eye view...
Crews respond to third fire at Stevens House in five-week span
MINNEAPOLIS — Fire crews responded to a fire at the John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis early Saturday morning, the third fire at the structure in just over a month. According to Minneapolis Fire, crews found heavy smoke showing from the rear corner of the building just after 3:40 a.m. The fire was found on the first and second floors and extended through the roof near the chimney. No injuries were reported and the building has been boarded up.
Bloomington Jefferson freshman Ethan Glynn continues rehab in Colorado
Ethan Glynn, the Bloomington Jefferson freshman football player who was severely injured during a game earlier this month, has been flown to Colorado to continue rehabilitation. According to a post Friday on a CaringBridge page set up for Ethan, he's receiving care at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. Ethan suffered...
Myth Live nightclub may be demolished in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site. That decision is expected to happen by the end of the calendar year.
Minneapolis food trucks can use external smokers through November
MINNEAPOLIS — At least two well-known local food trucks will be allowed to use external smokers through November while city officials work to update a city ordinance in Minneapolis. Less than a week after the owners of Animales Barbeque Co. and Boomin Barbeque spoke out against an ordinance that...
Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands. In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the...
Thieves caught on camera in Minneapolis stealing Hyundai, Kia SUVs in broad daylight
MINNEAPOLIS — Hyundai and Kia vehicles continue to be a target for thieves. New data shows thefts continue to skyrocket because some models are so easy to steal. It happened to one Minneapolis woman in broad daylight. Melissa Winship could see it all unfolding from her front window on...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Vikings safety Lewis Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
LONDON, UK — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
Minnesotans navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as the eye of the storm fixes its gaze towards central and northern Florida, leaving behind a trail of devastation Wednesday for those living in southwest Florida. Devastation that can be seen outside — and inside — as could be seen...
How to beat seasonal affective disorder
MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is officially here, and for many of us, that means getting ready to deal with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that happens when the seasons change. Symptoms usually start in the fall and continue into the winter months.
Event encourages high school students to consider a career in skilled trades
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — An upcoming event is encouraging high school students to consider a career in a skilled trade. The St. Croix Valley Homebuilders Association is hosting "Build My Future Wisconsin" at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 5. More than 1,600 students are expected to attend from dozens of high schools in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.
