MINNEAPOLIS — Fire crews responded to a fire at the John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis early Saturday morning, the third fire at the structure in just over a month. According to Minneapolis Fire, crews found heavy smoke showing from the rear corner of the building just after 3:40 a.m. The fire was found on the first and second floors and extended through the roof near the chimney. No injuries were reported and the building has been boarded up.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO