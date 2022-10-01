Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
FOX Sports
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
Geno Smith, so good replacing Russell Wilson Seahawks say ‘stop talking about that guy’
Will Dissly says it’s time to stop talking about Seattle’s former quarterback and start focusing on how well its new one is playing.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams
As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are out of preseason and rounding into form as we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders. After taking some time to watch a little tape and make a few notes on what took place this weekend, here are some observations from a former NFL scout…
FOX Sports
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf this past Thursday against Cincinnati, and on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa will miss Miami's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday...
Yardbarker
5 Raiders who might be at risk of not returning in 2023
Just four weeks into the 2022 regular season, some Las Vegas Raiders players are either playing themselves out of the roster or becoming too expensive. Here are five players we think are at risk of not being Raiders in 2023. Let’s start with the obvious; 2019’s first round and the players it produced for the Silver and Black, a.k.a. the Jon Gruden draft picks.
FOX Sports
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Jamison Crowder suffered broken ankle, out indefinitely
According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Crowder has suffered a broken ankle during Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Joe DiBiase has more details:
FOX Sports
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
FOX Sports
Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Bettors strike back at sportsbooks, win big on Chiefs, more
The highest-profile game on the NFL Week 4 odds board was, without a doubt, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a Pros vs. Joes matchup, with sharp play coming in throughout the week on Tampa Bay, helping move the Bucs from as much as 3-point underdogs to 2-point favorites at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bengals and Raiders climb, Commanders nosedive into Week 5
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
FOX Sports
NFL status quos change fast. But right now, Eagles are league's best team
Numbers don't flat-out lie, but they can be mischievous and conniving. So much so that there are times we'll give an unexpected data point a long, cold stare before deciding whether to believe what we're being told. Such is the case of the Philadelphia Eagles, proud and deserving owners of...
FOX Sports
Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping...
FOX Sports
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
FOX Sports
Terry Bradshaw reveals recent battles with cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on "FOX NFL Sunday" that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. "As of today,...
FOX Sports
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career...
Complex
Former ESPN Reporter Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball
Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nichols is joining Showtime Basketball, where she will serve as host and producer for multiple programs. “I’ve been so fortunate to live my dream job alongside some of the best journalists in the business for...
Comments / 0