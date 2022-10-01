As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are out of preseason and rounding into form as we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders. After taking some time to watch a little tape and make a few notes on what took place this weekend, here are some observations from a former NFL scout…

