NFL

NESN

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Aaron Rodgers
Chris Broussard
FOX Sports

Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams

As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are out of preseason and rounding into form as we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders. After taking some time to watch a little tape and make a few notes on what took place this weekend, here are some observations from a former NFL scout…
FOX Sports

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf this past Thursday against Cincinnati, and on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa will miss Miami's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday...
Yardbarker

5 Raiders who might be at risk of not returning in 2023

Just four weeks into the 2022 regular season, some Las Vegas Raiders players are either playing themselves out of the roster or becoming too expensive. Here are five players we think are at risk of not being Raiders in 2023. Let’s start with the obvious; 2019’s first round and the players it produced for the Silver and Black, a.k.a. the Jon Gruden draft picks.
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
FOX Sports

Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
FOX Sports

Contreras gets ovations, Stroman goes 6, Cubs beat Reds 8-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping...
FOX Sports

Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
FOX Sports

Terry Bradshaw reveals recent battles with cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on "FOX NFL Sunday" that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. "As of today,...
FOX Sports

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career...
Complex

Former ESPN Reporter Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball

Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nichols is joining Showtime Basketball, where she will serve as host and producer for multiple programs. “I’ve been so fortunate to live my dream job alongside some of the best journalists in the business for...
