68% of teachers describe work as “exhausting,” CA survey says

By Adelmi Ysita
 2 days ago

(KRON) – A new study by UCLA and the California Teachers Association, CTA, released Tuesday dives into a teacher shortage in California, the CTA announced in a press release.

4,632 educators teaching TK-12th grades statewide participated in a survey, and the results show a general dissatisfaction among teaching professionals. Kindergarten teacher and CTA President E. Toby Boyd said in a statement, “not only are we experiencing an urgent teacher shortage, but many of our educators are barely hanging on.”

The study analyzed educator’s job satisfaction, teacher retention, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and teacher preparation. Among those surveyed, 68% describe their work as “exhausting.”

Four in 10 teachers surveyed revealed they have considered or are considering leaving the profession. The top reason being “burnout from stress.” The study showed 88% of educators believe higher wages will improve teacher retention.

The study included a survey of aspiring teachers. Eighteen out of 25 of them reported financial obstacles as reasons why they could not finish their teacher preparation programs.

Many teachers of color who were surveyed said they experience some discrimination and find themselves uncomfortable in the workplace. Four in 10 LGBTQIA+ educators reported experiencing discrimination due to their sexual orientation.

“We’ve reached a tipping point. Teachers are continuously being asked to do more with less,” Dr. Tyrone Howard Co-Faculty Director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools said in a statement released Tuesday.

The report, including an executive summary, can be found online at cta.org/voices-from-the-classroom .

