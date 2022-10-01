ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Griner appeal hearing set for Oct. 25 in Moscow

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal hearing in Moscow has been set for Oct. 25 after she was sentenced to nine years in prison for possessing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport. The Associated Press reported on Monday that a regional court in Moscow will proceed with the basketball star’s...
