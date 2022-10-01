Read full article on original website
Dolphin named Chairperson on Judicial Selection Commission
Hartford , Conn. (WTIC Radio)-Governor Ned Lamont has turned to a member of a prominent Hartford law firm to join the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. Leander Dolphin is managing partner at Shipman and Goodwin.
Oath Keepers trial begins in Washington, D.C.
Five members of the far-right Oak Keepers group, including its founder, began their trial on Monday, accused of inciting an armed insurrection during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Griner appeal hearing set for Oct. 25 in Moscow
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal hearing in Moscow has been set for Oct. 25 after she was sentenced to nine years in prison for possessing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport. The Associated Press reported on Monday that a regional court in Moscow will proceed with the basketball star’s...
Opening Statements Begin In Oath Keepers' Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Prosecutors alleged in federal court that the five defendants tried to change the course of U.S. history.
