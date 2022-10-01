Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Plan For Cody Rhodes And The WWE Title
Earlier this year Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW and he made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Seth Rollins in his first match back with the company. In the weeks that followed Cody was being pushed as one of the top stars in the company and he made it clear that winning the WWE Championship was his ultimate goal.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
The Ringer
Chris Jericho Is the Champion Ring of Honor Needs
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Chris...
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
WWE’s Imperium has serious plans for The ‘disgraceful’ Brawling Brutes
GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, are in the middle of a dominant run on SmackDown. The team, which officially expanded back into a trio at WWE’s Clash at the Castle, have been feuding in a rather one-sided way with Sheamus and his Brawling Brutes, and yet, through it all, […] The post WWE’s Imperium has serious plans for The ‘disgraceful’ Brawling Brutes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FTR have an eight word request for AEW’s Tony Khan
FTR haven’t wrestled on AEW television since Dynamite episode 152, when they wrestled alongside former Pinnacle member Wardlow in a trios match against Ren Jones, Vic Capri, and ex-Ring of Honor stalwart Silas Young. Now granted, they have been on AEW programming once since then, as the very same trio wrestled another long-time ROH member, Jay Lethal, alongside the Motor City Machine Guns of Impact Wrestling at All Out in a match that is sort of being slept on, but that happened on September 4th, a full month before the forthcoming anniversary edition of Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
PWMania
Jim Cornette on Saraya in AEW: “How Did WWE Let Her Get Away?”
During the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, including Saraya (Paige). Cornette discussed Saraya’s debut in AEW on last week’s episode of Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe stadium and how he can’t believe WWE decided not to re-sign her.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Names His Personal Favorite WWE WrestleMania
Kurt Angle, the Olympic Hero of professional wrestling, has had many epic moments throughout his illustrious career, from working the main event of WrestleMania 19 with Brock Lesnar to having a classic Street Fight with Shane McMahon at King of the Ring 2001. For all the iconic memories Angle has given the WWE Universe throughout his Hall of Fame career, however, the five-time WWE Champion had a particularly incredible first year in wrestling — Angle held three championships during his rookie year, and he held the first two, the WWE Intercontinental and European Championships, at WrestleMania 2000, where he ultimately lost both on the same night (despite not getting pinned). Describing the two-fall match between himself, Chris Jericho, and Chris Benoit, Angle detailed how special the event was for him, considering it was his first-ever WrestleMania.
Ricky Steamboat To Team With FTR At 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event
The Dragon has found a couple of partners. As Sports Illustrated reported, Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebustera, Caylen...
Yardbarker
Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to Brandi Rhodes last month
Brandi and Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year, but it was only Cody who returned to WWE. He’s currently on the sidelines with a torn biceps injury that he suffered before his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. It was previously reported that Brandi had participated...
ringsidenews.com
Shane Helms Will Help Train Logan Paul Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul shocked fans with his incredible athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. The Maverick got tons of praise for his dedication to professional wrestling. After a couple of months of waiting, WWE pretty much made it clear they want The Maverick to square off against Roman Reigns...
PWMania
Details on How Network Officials Tried to Keep Cody Rhodes in AEW, How WBD Feels About AEW
New information about Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW has emerged. Rhodes, a former AEW Executive Vice President who helped launch the company, left earlier this year, as it was revealed on February 15 that he and wife Brandi Rhodes left the promotion due to an inability to reach an agreement on a new contract. Then, at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made a big comeback for WWE, defeating Seth Rollins in his first match for the company since May 2016.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Says Bray Wyatt Was Hard to Work With and Wrestlers Didn’t Improve
Ariel Helwani recently interviewed Seth Rollins for BT Sport. Rollins discussed The Shield, Jon Moxley, his friendship with Roman Rollins, his feud with Cody Rhodes, and a variety of other topics. Here are some highlights:. On why he is thankful to Vince McMahon:. “Without him hiring me and paying me,...
Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre shoot before WWE’s Extreme Rules
After months of anticipation, Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre are finally scheduled to face off, in a strap match no less, within the WWE Universe. Finally, the timing will be right to see who the next-biggest star on SmackDown is behind Roman Reigns and who is the rightful challenger for the “Head of the Table’s” Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which, at this point, is the most prized, um, prize, in the professional wrestling world.
Bray Wyatt ended Seth Rollins’ ‘The Beast Slayer’ character in WWE
Before he was “Freakin'” – a moniker he isn’t particularly enthralled with – and before he was the Monday Night Messiah of RAW, Seth Rollins was “The Beast Slayer” of WWE. He was riding high on a series of big victories, including winning a pair of championship victories against Brock Lesnar, and was acting as a hero atop the blue brand. With Roman Reigns gone and The Shield dissolved thanks to a heel turn by Dean Ambrose, Rollins made waves as a galavanting babyface who was a favorite of kids, older fans, and his peers alike.
PWMania
Andrade El Idolo Must Leave AEW if He Loses on Live Rampage Next Week
Backstage at Friday night’s AEW Rampage, there was a brawl that set up a mask vs. career match for next week’s live show. Preston “10” Vance must unmask next week if he loses, but if Andrade El Idolo loses, he must leave AEW, as announced on Friday night’s show. Andrade has been trying to convince Vance to join his stable for weeks, and he made another attempt this week on Rampage. The fact that next week’s Rampage is the anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match makes it unlikely that Vance will win.
