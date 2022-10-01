Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Legal cannabis sales begin this weekend in Vermont
Legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and older begin Saturday in Vermont. The first licenses for adult-use retail cannabis sales were issued on September 14th by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and Flora Cannabis in Middlebury. Ceres Med in South Burlington will transition from medical to adult-use cannabis sales. A fourth has been licensed but is not yet ready to open.
wamc.org
Capital Region mayors unveil budget proposals in uncertain economic time
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a Democrat in his third term, outlined details of a $104 million spending plan on Friday. The 2022 proposal was for a $97 million budget that restored some positions eliminated by the city during the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s plan presented to the all-Democratic city council...
wamc.org
NY Labor Commissioner announces 10-year phase-in of 40-hour farm laborer work week
Late on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul’s Labor Commissioner issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who say it will severely harm New York’s farming industry.
wamc.org
New York 45th district Senate candidate Jean Lapper discusses campaign
In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
Learning losses during the pandemic showing up in latest standardized test results
Educators say the results of standardized tests given last spring to elementary and secondary school students in Massachusetts underscore the amount of lost learning during the pandemic. The 2022 MCAS math and science scores improved from 2021 results. But English language arts scores declined. Overall, state education officials said, the...
wamc.org
NY Democrats target independent voters on abortion
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. Zeldin says he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws. The flyers,...
Comments / 0