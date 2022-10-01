ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

wamc.org

Legal cannabis sales begin this weekend in Vermont

Legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and older begin Saturday in Vermont. The first licenses for adult-use retail cannabis sales were issued on September 14th by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and Flora Cannabis in Middlebury. Ceres Med in South Burlington will transition from medical to adult-use cannabis sales. A fourth has been licensed but is not yet ready to open.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Capital Region mayors unveil budget proposals in uncertain economic time

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a Democrat in his third term, outlined details of a $104 million spending plan on Friday. The 2022 proposal was for a $97 million budget that restored some positions eliminated by the city during the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s plan presented to the all-Democratic city council...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

New York 45th district Senate candidate Jean Lapper discusses campaign

In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
QUEENSBURY, NY
wamc.org

NY Democrats target independent voters on abortion

The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. Zeldin says he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws. The flyers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

