Trigg County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a car was exiting a parking lot and collided with a southbound SUV on Greenville Road. The driver...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a southbound car pulled into a parking lot to turn around and when the driver attempted to get back on the road the car collided with a southbound SUV driven by Derrick Tillman of Crofton.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Killed In Carter Road Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail, go off the roadway ejecting him. The Christian County Coroner’s Office...
OAK GROVE, KY
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
kbsi23.com

2 teens injured after hit by vehicle in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in McCracken County. It happened about 7:16 p.m. Paducah 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle striking two people in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Vehicles And Wooden Statue Damaged In Hopkinsville

Two vehicles along with a wooden statue were found damaged in two separate incidents in Hopkinsville Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say someone slashed the tires on a 2020 Honda Accord and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Lee Lane Sunday afternoon. In a separate incident a wooden Bigfoot statue was pushed over...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 involving three tractor trailers sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says just after 1 pm three westbound tractor-trailers collided at the 91-mile marker after traffic came to a stop in the construction zone. The driver of one...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

2022 Hal Fennel Memorial Tractor Plow Day

A large crowd of drivers turned out with their tractors Saturday to till the soil the old fashioned way at Cundiff Farms in Trigg County. The West Kentucky Antique Power Association hosted the plow day event that was named in memory of longtime club President and antique tractor lover Hal Fennel. There a pleasant variety of tractors on hand for the event representing many of the traditional tractor brands. Plow day rotates between Cundiff Farms in Trigg County and Garnett Farms in Christian County on the first Saturday of October.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

