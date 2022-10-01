Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dwight Howard’s latest IG post wants NBA GMs to take notice
Most NBA teams are already settling on their main rotations as they gear up for a new season. With opening night just a few weeks away, Dwight Howard finds himself on the outside looking in what would be his 19th season after the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t re-sign him.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
The blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers Lakers nearly made right before training camp
Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers always seemed like it was about to end soon. The former MVP point guard has been involved in several trade rumors over the last few months. Despite all the talks about a potential trade, though, Westbrook was never moved, and he now figures to be in the immediate plans of L.A.
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
Lakers’ concerns about trading picks for Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves this offseason. After spending all offseason wondering whether they would trade Russell Westbrook, they are now back in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers would acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield while sending Westbrook and two future draft...
Steve Kerr reveals key to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green mentoring Warriors young core
The Golden State Warriors began preseason action with consecutive wins over the Washington Wizards in Tokyo. But returning home undefeated is hardly what had Steve Kerr smiling after his team erased a halftime deficit to defeat the Wizards 104-95 as the NBA’s Japan Games came to a close. Sunday’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is trying to sort out his starting lineup around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and, most likely, Russell Westbrook. After practice wrapped on Friday — the fourth day of training camp — Ham provided some early insight into what he’s thinking, at least thus far. Ham told reporters that […] The post Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Suns Have A Massive Price Tag
The Phoenix Suns are currently looking for a new owner. Just weeks ago, Robert Sarver started the process of selling the franchise after an official report highlighted the racist and sexist comments and actions he made towards staff members over the years. Sarver moving on is the right thing to...
The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0