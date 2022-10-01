ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Hochul secretly huddles with billionaire megadonor who had hospitals bailed out by state

By Carl Campanile, Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qx3sH_0iHRHZkH00

Gov. Kathy Hochul attended a secret meeting this week at the Upper East Side townhouse of Alexander Rovt — a billionaire mega-donor to her campaign whose hospital network was bailed out by the state in April.

A source provided The Post a video of Hochul — who is already under fire over accusations of pay to play campaign donations involving an overpriced, no-bid $637 million COVID test contract — entering Rovt’s mansion on East 68th Street Thursday morning.

Rovt, 70, is chairman of the board of One Brooklyn Health Systems Inc., which runs a network of medical facilities where the coronavirus reportedly ran wild during the first, deadly wave of the pandemic.

Its hospitals include the financially distressed Interfaith Medical Center, Kingsbrook and Brookdale.

The state budget — approved by Hochul and the legislature in April — pumped $1.7 billion into a network of “financially distressed” hospitals that include Rovt’s One Brooklyn system.

State campaign finance records show Rovt and his wife, Olga, donated the maximum $139,400 to Hochul’s campaign.

She is facing off against Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin , the Republican candidate for governor, in a bid to remain New York’s chief executive after taking over when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uRya_0iHRHZkH00
Gov. Kathy Hochul was seen walking into the Upper East Side townhouse of billionaire industrialist and real estate mogul Alexander Rovt.
NY Post

Rovt has also had ownership interests in the Optima Care Smithtown nursing home, and a home health care agency, Prime Health Choice, where he serves on the board. He sought and won state approvals for nursing homes from then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration in 2016.

There’s also a business proposal at play, hatched by the Hochul administration, that could aid hospitals linked to Rovt.

In July, the state Health Department told NY Presbyterian Weill-Cornell it would only grant approval of a new $8.4 million heart transplant center in Manhattan if the hospital formed a partnership with Rovt’s One Brooklyn system, or another operator, to provide $50 million in primary health care in Brooklyn and Queens, the Empire Center for Public Policy reported.

“She would be an extremely valuable person for anybody in the health care industry to know and have a relationship with,” Empire Center’s health analyst Bill Hammond said of Hochul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJgQH_0iHRHZkH00
Hochul has been under fire for pay to play donations.
NY Post

Meanwhile, the Daily Beast wrote in a 2021 expose of Rovt’s business dealings during the COVID-19 outbreak: “The vast domain Rovt built with his state contracts, grants, and approvals were the scene of some of the outbreak’s worst carnage.

The Ukrainian native, who made a killing selling fertilizer in the old Soviet Union, has already maxed out in giving donations to Hochul alongside his wife — with the couple giving a total $139,400 to her campaign.

He is an active philanthropist, particularly involving Jewish causes. He had relatives who died in the Holocaust. A source involved in a charity who met Rovt in his office said he was accompanied by an armed private security guard.

The mogul owns at least 30 properties in New York and owns the IBE Trade Corp as well as a trophy property at Bankers Trust building at 14 Wall St. , a 37-story building that he bought with cash 10 years ago.

The mogul bought another property on East 63 Street in 2005, which Forbes magazine called his “Man Cave.” He gutted the place and rebuilt it with reinforced concrete with brick facing and retractable bulletproof shades covering the windows. It also included a cigar room, 12 bathrooms and solid 14-karat gold fixtures in the master bath.

He later sold it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJ5qr_0iHRHZkH00
Rovt and his wife, Olga, donated the maximum $139,400 to Hochul’s campaign.
NY Post

The couple has donated more than $2 million to candidates over the years — including Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer, Andrew Cuomo, Hillary Clinton and hundreds of thousands of dollars to the New York State Democratic Committee — and even bad boys like ex-congressman Anthony Weiner and former councilman Hiram Monserrate.

Rovt’s also a big donor to troubled Maimonides Medical Center’s heart and vascular institute.

The Daily Beast said Cuomo’s campaign account received $1 million alone when factoring in donations from Rovt’s associates and companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3Z0r_0iHRHZkH00
Rovt has been a donor for both Hochul and Cuomo.
NY Post

Another recipient of his financial largess – the felonious ex-state Sen. Carl Kruger – even had the upper chamber of the state Legislature pass a resolution in his honor in 2009, just months after $9,500 of Rovt cash landed in his campaign war chest.

Hochul’s campaign and government office remained mum Friday on her visit to Rovt’s townhouse, declining repeated requests for comment on the purpose of the meeting.

Rovt also declined a request for comment.

Rovt was born in Carpathia, a western region of Ukraine that been claimed at different times by the Hungarians, the Nazis, and then the Soviets. He identifies as a Carpathian.

— Additional reporting by Bruce Golding

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

The Point: Should Hochul and Zeldin debate in the governor's race?

The Point Sunday on "The Point," Marcia Kramer discussed the New York governor's race with members from both sides of the aisle: former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.  Watch their entire conversation here or in the video player above.  Exclamation Point In an exclusive segment on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Paterson and Blakeman if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, deserves "political forgiveness" as he looks to reenter politics.  Point of View Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College, and Javier Lacayo, a Democratic political consultant, joined "The Point" to sort out the latest in New York politics.  Your Point We asked New York voters, should Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin participate in a debate before Election Day? "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Hiram Monserrate
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Bruce Golding
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Anthony Weiner
Person
Donald Trump
cityandstateny.com

Mark Levine wants Democrats to run up the score in Manhattan

Amid the hand wringing about the city’s restaurants moving up their closing times, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine wants to make sure his borough is still in the city that never sleeps when it comes to voting. He’s launching the Wake Up Dems campaign, organizing his campaign team and allies to get out the vote in November, so Democrats on the ballot can run up the score. “We need huge turnout in New York City, and specifically Manhattan, to not just win, but win big and to send a message,” Levine told City & State. He’s hosting Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and more for an Upper West Side rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. But Levine and allies like Rep. Adriano Espaillat and 10th Congressional District candidate Dan Goldman are kicking it off Friday with three Get Out the Vote actions during the morning rush hour at subway stops in Washington Heights, the Upper West Side and Chinatown. The message: make a plan to vote. And after that, find a way to support swing districts around the state and country. Because Manhattan sure isn’t one.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#General Health#Medical Services#Interfaith Medical Center#Republican#Ny Post Rovt
104.5 The Team

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy