ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant anxious to ‘move on’ from Nets drama, ‘inaccurate’ rumors

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Kevin Durant said “a lot of s–t” was inaccurate about the reporting surrounding his offseason trade request. But he admits he was upset and had doubts about the Nets’ direction , before finally coming around.

The Brooklyn star rescinded his request to be traded or have coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks fired . He has settled into training camp and is trying to put the whole melodrama of his making behind him.

That could take a minute.

“Can we move on past that at some point?” Durant said Friday. “I mean, I know it’s an interesting story. I know that it took up most of the offseason and the drama sells, I get that. But I didn’t miss any games. I didn’t miss any practices. I’m still here. So hopefully, we can move past that.”

When asked how he managed to move past having his star player try to get him fired, Nash said he never believed the reports had been 100 percent accurate. Durant went a step further, albeit with no specifics.

“It’s a lot of s–t that was inaccurate,” Durant said. “But I don’t want to go through it right now. We don’t [have] that much time right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1jN0_0iHRHVDN00
Kevin Durant is anxious to move on from the offseason drama.
Noah K. Murray-NY Post

This story isn’t going away anytime soon, despite the Nets’ best efforts. So far in camp they repeatedly have referred to themselves as a family — whether it’s coordinated is open to interpretation — and Durant toed that party line.

Durant met with Nash, Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles to hash things out. And when asked what was said to assuage his doubts, Durant revealed the meeting may have been short, but the dialogue that swayed him wasn’t.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0rha_0iHRHVDN00 Nets rookies sing Happy Birthday to Kevin Durant

“Well, I was upset and, as a family, they understood that I was upset,” Durant said. “Some of the stuff they agreed with, so we talked about it. And it was over a couple of months, couple of weeks towards the end of that where we talked about it. We came out and voiced all our concerns about how we all can be better, and it just worked out from there. I’m glad I’m here now.”

The fact Durant is still here — in a league where stars who demand trades almost invariably get them — has surprised some. So — other than the four-year, $192 million extension that kicks in this season — why exactly did Durant relent?

For the same reason he inked the deal in the first place.

“I felt like we had a good team,” Durant said. “I felt like this is a place that I said I wanted to be, and we’re starting to set something up in the future to be a solid team. So, to be honest, I thought it was still a great option, too.

“I didn’t want it to get in the way of the games being played. I still love my teammates, love playing at the Barclays. So I felt like it regardless is going to be an easy decision to come back and play, because I love to hoop. This has been a good environment for me the last two years, even though I had some doubts. But overall, looking at it I still like to come in here and get work in. So I just looked at that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFVny_0iHRHVDN00
Kevin Durant said offseason rumors surrounding the Nets were innacurate.
Noah K. Murray-NY Post

The cynic might suggest Durant also looked at what would’ve been left on the gutted roster of any team that dealt for him, and realized the Nets were superior — especially after the return to health of Ben Simmons and Joe Harris.

“Look at it in the grand scheme of things,” Durant said. “We haven’t been healthy at all for two years. It’s been each playoffs we’ve had major guys just miss minutes: Not just role players, guys that make a lot of money.

“When you’ve got $50 million on your bench this last playoffs with Joe and Ben, and then playoffs before that (Kyrie Irving and James Harden). I want to see what our team look like in full with guys being healthy and us having a little bit of continuity. So we’ll see what happens.”

The NBA will be watching, and won’t move on until they see.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change

The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Decided To Stay With Nets After Requesting A Trade: "I Felt Like We Had A Good Team. I Felt Like This Is The Place I Said I Wanted To Be."

Kevin Durant is set to start another season with the Brooklyn Nets, his third being an active player for the Brooklynites. After a disappointing exit last season, KD decided it was time to look for a new challenge in the league. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn, which turn the league upside down.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy