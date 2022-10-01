ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Just Announced New Royal Titles On Social Media—Except For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Family

By Maria Pierides
 2 days ago
As promised, King Charles III has officially revealed what the new titles of some of the members of the royal family will be now that the official period of mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle on September 8th aged 96, is over.

The official royal family social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have now acknowledged the family’s new roles and titles by changing their handles and pictures to reflect the updates. The new pictures of the official royal family accounts, for example, have been changed to a picture of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, staring into the distance. The picture was taken at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland in May 2020, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The official royal family Twitter page (@RoyalFamily) acknowledged the end of the official mourning period and the new era. Sharing a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Twitter account wrote: "The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended."

"This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth," it added.

The new King and Queen Consort aren’t the only members of the royal family to receive social media updates, as Prince William and Kate Middleton's social media accounts have changed too! The @DukeandDuchessofCambridge Instagram account, for example, has now changed to the @PrinceandPrincessofWales to reflect their new Prince and Princess of Wales titles.

They will officially be known as both the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their profile picture is the same one which was used on their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accounts, and shows them laughing together on the cliffs of Ireland.

However, keen observers will notice that a few members of the royal family still don’t have their new titles confirmed, and that is of course, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, i.e., the three-year-old son and the one-year-old daughter of Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, as the official Royal Family website still lists them as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, with no mention of their new Prince and Princess titles, or whether they have received HRH status.

Could the new King be waiting for new information regarding Prince Harry's $25M bombshell memoir before making any permanent decisions about titles? It's certainly looking that way!

But that's not the only snub for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they have seemingly been demoted – at least as far as the royal family website is concerned! Their position on the 'Members of the Royal Family' section on the official website has moved from below Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne, where they were moved following Megxit, to the very bottom of the page.

They now sit below some of the 'minor' royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra, and just above Prince Harry's disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, who is the last royal to feature on the page. Wow!

AP_001896.bf50c03bfd6e4f85963e67846115ec7c.0211
2d ago

Just got done with watching the Crown. If the depiction of him is true, they should have passed over him and made William king.

Leslie Mitts
1d ago

They should be off the list entirely with no titles after they walked away and tried to destroy the family with their lies, to make $$$. Harry used to be like able until he teamed up with Markle and let her dominate him toward revenge and evil. She is ruining him and their family. I hope he will come to realize what she has cost him. He needs to take the children and return to England and leave her in Hollyweird where she can live her Maggot life.

Bart Fubbles
2d ago

Our US Constitution states in Article I, Section 9, Clause 8: No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State. Mr. Markle and MeGain are common fuchs here in America, just like the rest of us...

