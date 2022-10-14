ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Oct. 17-21)

By Karee Venema
Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

Consumer Price Inflation Sizzles: What the Pros Are Saying

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate
Bank of America BAC $0.78 per share
BNY Mellon BK $1.08
Charles Schwab SCHW $1.05
Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS $0.69

TUESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Netflix

Netflix ( NFLX , $232.51) will report its third-quarter earnings after the Oct. 18 close. NFLX stock jumped after its Q2 results thanks to a slimmer-than-expected subscriber loss and news the streaming giant will add a lower-cost, ad-supported tier to its plan offerings (set to launch in November).

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

As for Netflix's Q3 results, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter (Outperform, the equivalent of Buy) is targeting subscriber growth of 1.45 million, higher than management's forecast for 1.0 million new subscribers. Additionally, "we expect Netflix to maintain guidance for 2022 free cash flow of roughly $1 billion, with annual positive free cash flow going forward, and substantial free cash flow growth in 2023 vs. 2022," Pachter says.

Overall, consensus estimates are for NFLX to report third-quarter earnings of $2.13 per share, down 33.2% year-over-year (YoY). Revenue is projected to land at $7.8 billion, up 4.8% over the year-ago figure.

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate
Albertsons ACI $0.63 per share
Commerce Bancshares CBSH $1.05
First Horizon FHN $0.43
Goldman Sachs GS $7.57
Hasbro HAS $1.69
Interactive Brokers IBKR $0.95
Intuitive Surgical ISRG $1.12
J.B. Hunt Transport JBHT $2.46
Johnson & Johnson JNJ $2.52
Lockheed Martin LMT $6.73
Signature Bank SBNY $5.49
State Street STT $1.78
United Airlines UAL $2.28
Truist Financial TFC $1.23

WEDNESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Tesla

Tesla ( TSLA , $221.72) CEO Elon Musk has made plenty of headlines recently due to his on-again, off-again plans to buy social media platform Twitter ( TWTR ). Next week, all eyes will be on his electric vehicle company when it unveils its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's close.

If Home Prices Fall, Will Stocks Follow?

The company already reported lower-than-expected Q3 deliveries earlier this month, which sent shares tumbling nearly 9%. Still, Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan (equal weight, the equivalent of Hold) forecasts "a slight Q3 beat as the benefit of pricing will likely be offset by forex headwinds." The analyst adds that the third-quarter likely focuses on the Inflation Reduction Act , with Tesla being "the biggest beneficiary" of the legislation thanks to its expansion of tax credits for electric vehicles.

Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of $1.00 per share for Tesla's third quarter, down 46.2% from Q3 2021. Revenue is projected to arrive at $22.1 billion (+61.3% YoY).

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate
Abbott Labs ABT $0.94 per share
Alcoa AA $0.30
ASML ASML $3.41
Baker Hughes BKR $0.25
Comerica CMA $2.56
Crown Castle CCI $1.91
Equifax EFX $1.63
IBM IBM $1.80
Kinder Morgan KMI $0.29
Las Vegas Sands LVS -$0.25
Procter & Gamble PG $1.56
PPG Industries PPG $1.66
Steel Dynamics STLD $5.16
Travelers TRV $1.86
Winnebago WGO $2.71

THURSDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate
ABB ABB $0.36 per share
Alaska Air ALK $2.39
American Airlines AAL $0.48
AT&T T $0.62
Blackstone BX $1.01
Boston Beer SAM $3.48
CSX CSX $0.50
Danaher DHR $2.25
Dow DOW $1.19
Fifth Third FITB $0.98
Freeport-McMoRan FCX $0.31
Marsh & McLennan Companies MMC $1.14
Nokia NOK $0.09
Nucor NUE $6.41
NVR NVR $122.38
Philip Morris International PM $1.37
Pool POOL $4.65
Quest Diagnostics DGX $2.18
Snap SNAP -$0.02
Tractor Supply TSCO $2.07
Union Pacific UNP $3.07
Tenet Healthcare THC $1.99
Whirlpool WHR $5.49

FRIDAY

Earnings Spotlight: American Express

American Express ( AXP , $141.55) is among a number of Dow Jones stocks reporting Q3 earnings next week, with its results due out ahead of Friday's open. Consensus estimates are for AXP to unveil earnings of $2.42 per share (+6.6% YoY) and revenue of $13.5 billion (+28.3% YoY).

Splunk Stock's a Buy, Says Analyst. Here's Why.

"We expect 3Q earnings per share for card issuers to be mostly below consensus expectations driven by more conservative reserve assumptions (due to weaker macro) and higher expenses," says BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia.

And for AXP specifically, Bhatia says it remains "the most controversial stock in our coverage" ahead of Q3 earnings. "The strong consumer franchise, high quality management and 2023 outlook of above normalized growth are key positives highlighted by bullish investors," Bhatia says. On the other hand, bearish investors are worried that the fiscal 2023 outlook "could be pressured by a weakening macro backdrop and expense pressures," the analyst adds. Still, Bhatia views the risk/reward as favorable for AXP stock, as evidenced by his Buy rating.

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

Company Symbol Earnings estimate
HCA HCA $3.86 per share
Huntington Bancshares HBAN $0.38
Schlumberger SLB $0.55
Simply Good Foods SMPL $0.29
Verizon VZ $1.29

9 Top Energy ETFs to Buy Now

Comments / 0

