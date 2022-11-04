ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Nov. 7-11)

By Karee Venema
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

Please check back often. This earnings calendar is updated weekly.

  • Monday (11/4)
  • Tuesday (11/5)
  • Wednesday (11/6)
  • Thursday (11/7)
  • Friday (11/8)

(Editor's Note: Earnings dates in tables are tentative. However, companies featured in "Earnings Spotlights" have officially announced their earnings dates.)

Earnings Calendar Highlights

MONDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

CompanySymbolEarnings estimate

Activision BlizzardATVI$0.50 per share

ADTRAN ADTN$0.19

AshlandASH$1.41

BioNTechBNTX$3.42

CabotCBT$1.45

Choice HotelsCHH$1.69

Diamondback EnergyFANG$6.36

FabrinetFN$1.74

GrouponGRPN-$0.44

LyftLYFT$0.08

MosaicMOS$3.41

NRG EnergyNRG$1.08

Palantir TechnologiesPLTR$0.02

SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG$1.44

Take-Two Interactive Software

TTWO$1.38

TripAdvisorTRIP$0.38

Veeco InstrumentsVECO$0.41

Welltower WELL$0.83

TUESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Walt Disney

Walt Disney (DIS (opens in new tab), $98.68) is one of a handful of Dow Jones stocks reporting earnings next week, with the entertainment giant slated to unveil its fiscal fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's close. Analysts, on average, expect DIS to report earnings of 57 cents per share, up 72.7% year-over-year (YoY). Revenue is forecast to arrive at $21.6 billion (+32.6% YoY).

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

However, Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, believes investors will focus on Disney's streaming platforms. "The likes of Disney+ and Hulu – plus a host of others – are important sources of long-term growth for the group," Lund-Yates says. "The fierce competition over subscribers in the sector is at fever-pitch, and high inflation means convincing customers to stay logged in is a tall order. That's something Netflix (NFLX (opens in new tab)) knows only too well."

At the end of its fiscal Q3, Disney's streaming services had more than 221 million subscribers, with Disney+ alone adding 14.4 million over the three-month period. "Investors expect the rate of growth to have slowed, but any dramatic changes are likely to be harshly punished by the market," Lund-Yates adds.

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

WEDNESDAY

Earnings Spotlight: Beyond Meat

Analysts are in wait-and-see mode on Beyond Meat (BYND (opens in new tab), $13.61) ahead of the plant-based protein maker's third-quarter earnings report, due out after the Nov. 9 close. Of the 20 pros covering BYND tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, one says it's a Buy, 14 call it a Hold and five have it at Sell.

"Beyond Meat has the potential to deliver unique financial and societal benefits given its vast addressable market, remarkable plant-based meat products, and potential brand building and scale," says William Blair analyst Jon Andersen. "However, category softness, competition and lack of profitability limit the current attraction of the shares." And that second part is why Andersen has a Market Perform rating on BYND stock, or the equivalent of a Hold.

As for Beyond Meat's third-quarter results, consensus estimates are for a per-share loss of $1.14 – wider than the per-share loss of 87 cents the company reported one year ago – and revenue of $98.1 million (-7.8% YoY).

Earnings Spotlight: Bumble

Bumble (BMBL (opens in new tab), $22.50) stock tumbled nearly 9% on Aug. 11, after the online dating platform reported a wider-than-expected loss in its second quarter and gave weak Q3 revenue guidance. The losses on its stock chart have only accumulated since then, with BMBL shares down almost 30% since mid-August.

CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino (Hold) remains cautious on Bumble in the near term due to macro uncertainties such as lower consumer spending and unfavorable foreign exchange. But over the long term, Zino anticipates that "BMBL can better monetize its platform and grow its installed base by providing greater emphasis on international expansion (e.g., Latin America and Asia) as well as through the introduction of new subscription bundles (e.g., student bundles)."

For Bumble's third-quarter earnings – due out after Wednesday's close – analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings of 1 cent per share, compared to a per-share loss of 6 cents in the year-ago period. Revenue is forecast to land at $237.5 million (+19.5% YoY).

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports

THURSDAY

For Stocks, the Midterms May Not Matter. Here's Why That's A Good Thing.

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

CompanySymbolEarnings estimate

ArcelorMittalMT$1.45 per share

AstraZenecaAZN$1.52

Beazer HomesBZH$2.06

Becton Dickinson

BDX$2.74

Brookfield Asset Management

BAM$0.72

CompassCOMP-$0.22

Dillard'sDDS$4.87

Flowers FoodsFLO$0.28

Honest Company

HNST-$0.08

IAAIAA$0.50

LegalZoom.comLZ$0.05

MatterportMTTR-$0.14

NioNIO-$1.31

PoshmarkPOSH-$0.28

Ralph LaurenRL$2.07

Ryan Specialty Group

RYAN$0.26

Sally BeautySBH$0.48

Six FlagsSIX$1.64

StratasysSSYS$0.02

SwitchSWHC$0.03

TapestryTPR$0.76

ToastTOST-$0.11

Utz BrandsUTZ$0.14

Warby ParkerWRBY$0.01

Weibo WB$0.52

WestRockWRK$1.42

WeWorkWE-$0.45

Yeti HoldingsYETI$0.59

FRIDAY

Noteworthy Earnings Reports

CompanySymbolEarnings estimate

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Spectrum Brands

SPB$0.34

Comments / 0

