This mid-century home is grounded in Japanese design. A minimalist residence in Beverly Hills has just hit the market and for a cool $12.9 million, it could very well be your new Zen-like sanctuary. The modular abode integrates minka architecture, and the design echoes many of the same details found in this traditional style of Japanese housing. Think clean lines, lots of natural wood and period hardware. There’s also a koi pond, massive shoji screen walls and a floating chashitsu—or tearoom—across its 7,500 square feet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO