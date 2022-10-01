Read full article on original website
Take a Look Inside Cher’s Palatial Malibu Estate
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Forget “turning back time.” If we...
Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
Emma Chamberlain Gets Playful in Loewe’s ‘Lips Dress’ on Front Row at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show
Emma Chamberlain attended Loewe’s spring 2023 runway show in Paris Fashion Week on Friday in a whimsical dress featuring striking details. The social media star arrived for the front row in a gray column dress featuring a bodice designed in the shape of a pair of full lips. The brand’s fall 2022 look was coordinated with a pair of heeled boots wrapped in a denim overlay. More from WWDZimmermann RTW Spring 2023Inside Givenchy After Party at Paris Fashion WeekShiatzy Chen RTW Spring 2023 Chamberlain accented the dress with silver jewelry, including a statement bracelet on her left wrist and a stack of...
This $13 Million Japanese-Inspired House in Beverly Hills Has a Floating Tea Room
This mid-century home is grounded in Japanese design. A minimalist residence in Beverly Hills has just hit the market and for a cool $12.9 million, it could very well be your new Zen-like sanctuary. The modular abode integrates minka architecture, and the design echoes many of the same details found in this traditional style of Japanese housing. Think clean lines, lots of natural wood and period hardware. There’s also a koi pond, massive shoji screen walls and a floating chashitsu—or tearoom—across its 7,500 square feet.
veranda.com
Le Labo and The Met Just Launched a Candle Inspired by a Henri-Edmond Cross Painting
Perfume brand Le Labo recently worked with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to release a special-edition candle. This collaboration serves to harmonize visual arts and fine fragrance “through a shared appreciation of subtle beauty,” according to a media release. To pay homage to The Met’s incredible art collection,...
Vogue
The Perfume Inspired By City Living
When you live in a city, you quickly learn its rhythms, its secrets and its distinct characteristics, and begin to feel part of its pulsing, uplifting energy. And that’s what contemporary French fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian conjures with its captivating new eau de parfum, 724. Inspired by the spirit, style and architecture of cities, 724 is just as vibrant, magnetic and alluring as those dynamic urban destinations.
Popculture
Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $23.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reside in a luxurious $23.9M Beverly Hills home, and now fans can take a peek inside the lavish estate. The A-list couple married in 2013 and share two children together: a daughter, Luna, born in April 2016, and a son, Miles, born in May 2018.
