OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
Tulsa ties to Sanibel Island
Hurricane Ian destroyed the bridge connecting Sanibel Island to the mainland, leaving hundreds of people stranded as the hurricane continued to batter the coast.
Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting
Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
News On 6
Student Killed In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game Identified
The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: How Sapulpa Earned a Vessel
This week in Sapulpa history, the Chamber of Commerce received a picture in the mail on September 25, 1922. This picture is the first time the citizens of Sapulpa had seen this particular image. The image was that of an oil tanker cargo ship at sea. The name of the ship was Sapulpa.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
North Tulsa cemetery finally being cleaned up after months without grounds keeping
TULSA, Okla. — Knee-high grass and weeds choke the headstones at Crown Hill Cemetery on 66th Street North. The cemetery was originally founded for African Americans. Some buildings there were built with bricks reclaimed from the destruction of Greenwood during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The cemetery owner, Arik...
KCCI.com
Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary
TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
News On 6
New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man
A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
News On 6
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
News On 6
Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period
The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
publicradiotulsa.org
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
News On 6
OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday
The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
News On 6
OKC Zoo Trading Tickets For Pumpkins
The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering same-day admission to guests who bring a pumpkin "bigger than their head." The zoo is accepting pumpkins as payment to decorate the zoo for the upcoming Haunt The Zoo. Guests have until Thursday to take advantage of the deal.
News On 6
Community Partners Offering Free Screenings At Health Fair In Tulsa
Community partners in Tulsa are screening people for free at a health fair for dental, vision, blood pressure and more. The health fair is happening Sunday at the Peace Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's aimed at making health access easier for people around Tulsa. News On 6’s...
News On 6
All-Star Stunt Dog Show Returns To The Tulsa State Fair
The All-Star Stunt Dog Show is making a return to the Tulsa State Fair this year. News On 6's Meredith McCown joins was live on the Central Park Lawn on Monday morning with a look at what atendees can expect.
