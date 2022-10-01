The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO